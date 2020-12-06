A review of the week past and the week ahead 7th of December

December 7, 2020 5:00 AM
Market chart

What mattered last week:

  • Despite a softer jobs report for November, the S&P500 rose 1.69% last week on vaccine optimism and rising expectations of additional fiscal stimulus.
  • Supported also by falling new coronavirus cases in Europe and the UK as a result of lockdown.
  • Australian Q3 GDP data printed at 3.3%, well above expectations of 2.5% growth, driven by robust consumer spending.
  • Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed unchanged at 20.8.
  • U.S. 10-year yields closed 12bp higher, near 0.97%.
  • Gold closed 2.90% higher, near $1838.00.
  • A fifth straight week of gains for crude oil closing near $46.26/bbl.
  • The ASX200 closed 0.50% higher at 6634.1, locking in five straight weeks of gains.  
  • In FX, the AUDUSD closed the week near .7425, supported by surging commodity prices and broad-based U.S. dollar weakness.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: RBA Governor Lowe speech (Monday), Nab business confidence, and house price index (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence (Wednesday).

New Zealand: Business NZ PMI (Friday).

China: Balance of trade, foreign exchange reserves (Monday), CPI (Wednesday).

  • CPI (Wednesday): Falling food prices are expected to see inflation fall to zero in November.

Japan: Reuters Tankan, current account (Tuesday), machinery and machine orders (Wednesday).

U.S: Jolts job openings (Wednesday), CPI (Thursday).

Canada: BoC Interest rate decision (Wednesday).

Euro Area: German industrial production (Monday), German and EA ZEW economic sentiment index, (Tuesday), German balance of trade and current account (Wednesday), ECB interest rate decision (Thursday).

  • ECB interest rate decision (Thursday): The market consensus is for the ECB to expand its QE and bank lending programs to counter the slowdown from lockdowns.

UK: Halifax house price index (Monday), balance of trade, industrial production, and GDP (Thursday).

Brexit negotiations will continue in the hope of a deal before year-end.

Related tags: Australia Canada China Europe UK US

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 16, 2025 11:11 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.