A review of the week past and the week ahead 4th of January

January 4, 2021 4:30 AM
Market chart

What mattered last week:

  • In a holiday-shortened week, the S&P500 climbed 1.45% to fresh all-time highs.
  • The Brexit deal between the EU and the UK was signed off on.
  • President Donald Trump signed off on another round of fiscal stimulus.
  • Despite rising COVID19 cases in the UK the US.
  • Volatility, as measured by the VIX index closed slightly higher at 22.8.
  • U.S. 10-year yields closed flat near 0.92%.
  • Gold rallied 1% to close near $1898.00.
  • Crude oil rose 0.60% to close $48.52/bbl.
  • The ASX200 fell 1.17% to 6587.1 as new COVID19 cases rose in both Sydney and Melbourne.  
  • In FX, the AUDUSD rose 1.33% to close near .7690, on the back of broad-based USD weakness.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Balance of trade, building approvals (Thursday).

New Zealand: Global dairy trade auction (Tuesday).

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin services, and composite PMI (Wednesday), foreign exchange reserves (Thursday).

Japan: Consumer confidence (Wednesday), leading economic index (Friday).

U.S: ISM manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), factory orders (Wednesday), FOMC meeting minutes, and ISM non-manufacturing PMI ((Thursday), non-farm payrolls (Friday).

  • Non-farm payrolls (Friday): Non-Farm payrolls are expected to rise by 100k in December and the unemployment rate to rise slightly from 6.7% to 6.8%.

NB: Georgia Senate elections will be held on the 6th of January (Sydney time) and the Electoral Congress votes to confirm the US election result on the 7th of January (Sydney time).   

Canada: Markit manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), balance of trade, and Ivey PMI (Thursday), employment (Friday).

Euro Area: German retail sales and employment (Tuesday),  German inflation and EA inflation and retail sales (Thursday),  German industrial production and EA employment (Friday).

UK: Halifax housing prices (Friday).

Related tags: Australia Canada China US UK Europe

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 16, 2025 11:11 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.