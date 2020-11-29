What mattered last week:
- In a holiday-shortened week, the S&P500 rose 2.31% following the announcement of a third effective vaccine that countered Covid19 concerns.
- As well as President-elect Biden's nomination of former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.
- Economic data in the U.S was mixed. A strong gain in business PMI’s and durable goods offset weak consumer confidence and jobless claims.
- European economic data slowed as expected, reflecting tighter social distancing restrictions.
- Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed lower at 20.8.
- U.S. 10-year yields closed 2bp higher, near 0.84%.
- Gold fell almost 4.5%, to close near $1787.00.
- A fourth straight week of gains for crude oil closing over 7% higher at $45.53/bbl.
- The ASX200 closed ~1% higher at 6601.1 taking gains in November to over 11%.
- In FX, the AUDUSD closed the week near .7385, buoyed by strong commodity prices and broad-based U.S. dollar weakness.
For the week ahead, the key events are:
Australia: Business inventories, company profits, private sector credit (Monday), building approvals and RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), Q3 GDP (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday), retail sales (Friday).
Q3 GDP (Wednesday): Despite the shutdown in Victoria, the market consensus is for Q3 GDP to rise by 2.5% q/q.
New Zealand: Global dairy trade auction, terms of trade (Wednesday), building permits (Thursday).
China: NBS PMI’s (Monday), Caixin manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), Caixin serves, and composite PMI (Thursday).
Japan: Retail sales, industrial production (Monday), employment (Tuesday).
U.S: ISM manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), jobless claims, and ISM non-manufacturing (Thursday), employment (Friday).
- Employment (Friday): The expectation is for a 500k increase in jobs and a small improvement in the unemployment rate to 6.8% from 6.9% in October.
Canada: GDP (Tuesday), employment (Friday).
Euro Area: German and EA inflation and German employment (Tuesday), German retail sales, and EA employment (Wednesday), EA retail sales (Thursday), German factory orders (Friday).
UK: Nothing of note.