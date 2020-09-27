A review of the week past and the week ahead 28th September

September 28, 2020 5:30 AM
Market chart

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P500 fell for a fourth straight week, closing down -0.9%.  
  • The fall a result of deleveraging as the pace of the economic recovery slows and fading hopes that a 4th U.S. stimulus package will be agreed before the U.S. election.
  • The possibility of a contested U.S. Presidential election continues to overshadow markets.
  • As well as concerns that tightening of social distance restrictions in Europe and the UK will weigh on economic growth, highlighted by a drop in last week’s Eurozone PMI’s.
  • Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed firmer at 26.4.
  • U.S. 10-year yields closed lower near 0.66%.
  • Gold fell -4.5% to near $1861.00.
  • Crude oil fell -2.59% to U.S $40.325/bbl.
  • The ASX200 closed 1.70% higher at 5964.9 led by big banks following a relaxation of responsible lending laws.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD fell -3.57% to near .7030, giving back most of its gains since early July.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Building approvals, private sector credit (Wednesday), retail sales (Friday).

  • Retail Sales (Friday): As a result of the lockdown in Victoria, the data on Friday is expected to confirm a fall of -4.2%.

New Zealand: Building permits, ANZ, business confidence (Wednesday), ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence (Friday).

China: NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI and Caixin manufacturing PMI (Wednesday), Caixin service, and composite PMI (Friday).

Japan: Industrial production and retail sales (Wednesday), Tankan business conditions survey (Thursday), employment (Friday).

U.S: Consumer confidence (Tuesday), pending home sales, the first U.S. Presidential debate of 2020 (Wednesday), personal income, personal spending, jobless claims, core PCE and ISM (Thursday), employment (Friday).

  • Employment (Friday): A gain of about 900k jobs is expected in September and for the unemployment rate to fall again, from 8.4% to 8.2%.

Canada: GDP July (Wednesday), building permits, and Markit Manufacturing PMI (Thursday).

Euro Area: German inflation (Tuesday), German retail sales, employment and retail sales (Wednesday), EA employment (Thursday), EA inflation (Friday).

UK:Mortgage approvals (Tuesday), current account (Wednesday).

Related tags: Australia Canada China Europe UK US

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 16, 2025 11:11 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.