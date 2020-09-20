What mattered last week:
- The S&P500 fell for a third straight week, as September lived up to its reputation for volatility.
- Despite the FOMC meeting providing dovish reinforcement for the Feds new policy framework announced at Jackson Hole.
- Economic data in the U.S continues to improve. However, the rate of improvement is slowing and with a 4th U.S. stimulus package on hold, economic concerns remain.
- New coronavirus cases continued to trend lower in the U.S, and Australia. However, cases in India and Europe continue to rise, particularly in Spain and France.
- Much stronger than expected Australian employment data, pushed back the urgency for new easing measures from the RBA.
- Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed lower at 25.8.
- U.S. 10-year yields closed higher, near 0.70%.
- Gold closed back above U.S. $1950.00.
- Crude oil surged over 10%, closing at U.S $41.32/bbl.
- The ASX200 closed mostly unchanged at 5864.5.
- In FX, the AUDUSD closed marginally higher near .7290.
For the week ahead, the key events are:
Australia: Speech by RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle (Tuesday).
- Speech by RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle (Tuesday): Debelle will deliver a speech on Tuesday titled “The Australian Economy and Monetary Policy” at the Australian Industry Group conference. Unlikely to be a market mover but worth keeping an eye out for just in case.
New Zealand: RBNZ interest rate meeting (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday).
- RBNZ interest rate meeting (Wednesday): The RBNZ is like to reiterate that the OCR will be left unchanged until March and remind the market that it is examing 4 policy options if more stimulus is required including expanding the LSAP program, reducing the OCR below zero, a term lending scheme to banks, and the purchase of foreign assets (such as foreign government bonds).
China: China Loan Prime rate (Monday).
Japan: Jibun flash PMIs (Wednesday), BoJ monetary policy meeting minutes (Thursday).
U.S: Existing home sales (Tuesday), house price index, Markit flash PMI’s (Wednesday), initial jobless claims, new home sales (Thursday), durable goods orders (Friday).
Canada: Nothing of note.
Euro Area: German consumer confidence and German and EA Markit flash PMI’s (Wednesday), IFO business survey (Thursday).
- Euro area ‘flash’ PMIs (Wednesday): The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe suggests that Euro Area PMI’s are vulnerable to a decline in September.
UK: Markit flash PMI’s (Wednesday), GFK consumer confidence (Friday).
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Australia articles
February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
February 16, 2025 11:11 PM