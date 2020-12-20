What mattered last week:
- The S&P500 made fresh all-time highs on hopes of a fiscal stimulus deal before Christmas and vaccine rollouts.
- Despite new lockdowns in parts of Europe, the U.S, and Australia and amid renewed U.S- China tensions.
- U.S economic data was mixed. Industrial production beat expectations while retail sales disappointed.
- Volatility, as measured by the VIX index closed lower at 21.6%.
- U.S. 10-year yields closed 3bp higher, near 0.94%.
- Gold closed 2.29% higher near $1881.00.
- Crude oil locked in seven straight weeks of gains, closing near $49.24/bbl.
- The ASX200 closed modestly higher at 6675.5 as surging commodity prices and good economic data offset a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney.
- In FX, the AUDUSD closed the week near .7625, supported by surging commodity prices, good economic data, and broad-based U.S. dollar weakness.
For the week ahead, the key events are:
Australia: Retail sales preliminary (Tuesday), private sector credit (Wednesday).
New Zealand: Nothing of note.
China: Nothing of note.
Japan: BoJ meeting minutes (Wednesday), employment (Friday).
U.S: Consumer confidence (Tuesday), personal income, and personal spending (Wednesday), durable goods (Thursday).
Canada: GDP (Wednesday), building permits (Thursday).
Euro Area: German Consumer confidence (Tuesday).
UK:Nothing of note.
