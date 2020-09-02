VIDEO Stocks Soar Despite Dip in Jobs

US companies may have added fewer jobs than anticipated in August, but US Indices are pushing higher regardless.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2020 2:33 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Related tags: SPX 500 Stocks DJIA Equities Nasdaq

