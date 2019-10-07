USDTRY Launches Out of Descending Wedge

Price broke out of the descending wedge and a symmetrical triangle.

October 7, 2019 5:41 PM

USD/TRY Launches Out of Descending Wedge

Last Thursday, Turkey’s inflation data came out much worse than expected at 9.26% vs 15.51% expected and 15.01% last.   With this drop in inflation, we discussed the possibility of USD/TRY breaking out of descending wedge on a 240-minute timeframe.  Today, price not only broke out of the descending wedge, but also broke out of a symmetrical triangle on the daily timeframe, which USD/TRY has been in since August 2018.   Price gapped higher on the open and is up over 2.5% on the day.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Over the weekend, President Trump made a decision to pull US forces out of northeastern Syria.   Today President Trump defended his decision, which makes it possible for Turkey to launch an attack on Kurdish fighters. The Turkish Lira was hit hard, and USD/TRY continued higher throughout the day.

The target for the breakout of a descending wedge is a retracement of the whole wedge.  Now that price has broken through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the August 26th September 30th at 5.8206, the top of the descending wedge is in sight near 5.85.  There is a strong resistance zone there, from 5.8500 to 5.8635, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned dates.  If price breaks through there, it may tear up to 6.00, the spike highs from August 26th.  First support is at the highs if the false breakout from October 2nd at 5.7575.  Below that, the next support level is the gap from overnight down to 5.6978.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Watch for more comments from public officials, tweets from Trump regarding the situation, or military escalations in the area to determine the next direction for USD/TRY.


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD Trump

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
Yesterday 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Yesterday 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 18, 2024 05:19 AM
      united_states_01
      Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
        US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 21, 2023 05:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.