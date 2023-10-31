USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Bouncing back despite BOJ abandoning hard cap on bond yields

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:04 AM
japan_09
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The Bank of Japan kept key policy rates unchanged at its October meeting.
  • It abandoned its hard cap on benchmark bond yields, making 1% an upper bound for its yield curve control program instead.
  • Japanese yields remain artificially depressed, keeping interest rate differentials with the rest of the world elevated.
  • USD/JPY has popped above 150 while the Nikkei 225 has bounced.

USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 are rising in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) latest interest rate decision, reacting to a smaller-than-expected adjustment to the banks yield curve control (YCC) program.

What did the BOJ just do?

Without getting bogged down in pedantic analysis of the adjustment, the BOJ now has 1% as an "upper bound" for benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields, rather than hard cap of 1% previously in place. It also dropped its pledge to buy unlimited amounts of bonds, stating instead that it will continue with large-scale JGB purchases and make “nimble” responses depending on market conditions.

boj

Source: BOJ

The BOJ left its key policy rate and yield curve target unchanged at -0.1% and 0% respectively, the latter effectively redundant given the increase in yields already seen. For those looking for a primer on how YCC works, click here to access analysis we’ve previously released.

Why are USD/JPY and Nikkei bouncing back?

In the lead up to today’s decision, markets were speculating benchmark yields may be permitted to move more than 100 basis points away from the BOJ’s 0% YCC target, or potentially that YCC would be scrapped altogether, allowing market forces to dictate where Japanese bonds should be trading.

While the change rom a hard cap to “upper bound” for YCC may see markets test the BOJ’s resolve by attempting to push benchmark yields through 1%, no one really knows how the BOJ will respond if they do. Will it be defended or will it tolerate some form of deviation, allowing market forces to play a greater role? 

For now, markets are relieved YCC's trading range wasn't widened or abandoned altogether. But that optimism may change if yields is move meaningfully through the 1% upper bound. 

USD/JPY reclaims 150

Having fallen below 149 briefly on Monday following an article from the Nikkei newspaper speculating the BOJ may permit benchmark yields to rise more than 1% from target, USD/JPY has snapped back hard in the wage of the underwhelming tweak, surging back above 150 within seconds, not only putting it on track to retest the recent highs around 150.78 but also raising the risk of BOJ intervention on behalf of the Japanese government.

Former uptrend located around 149.90 has already repelled one attempt to push USD/JPY lower, suggesting it may cap downside in the near-term. Below, 149.50 and 149.32 are the next downside levels to watch. On the topside, a break of 150.78 may encourage fresh longs to test the multi-decade high of 151.95 hit last year.

JPY Oct 31

Nikkei 225 bounces from channel support

The weaker Japanese yen has also acted as a release valve for the export-heavy Nikkei 225, seeing the index pop higher after threatening to break channel support. With that level around 30400 holding firm for now, traders may look to initiate longs targeting resistance starting at 31400, 31670 and again around 32150.

n225 oct 31

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/JPY Japan 225 BoJ Equities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD meanders around 1.06 ahead of key events: European open – 31/10/2023
Today 05:53 AM
Gold eyes record highs as traditional headwinds mysteriously subside
Today 12:32 AM
USD/JPY implied volatility spikes ahead of BOJ: Asian Open – 31/10/2023
Yesterday 08:50 PM
US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Dips Ahead of BOJ, Fed
Yesterday 06:56 PM
Tempting conditions for gold and by-product silver producers to lock in forward prices
Yesterday 06:14 PM
Nasdaq, S&P 500 rally ahead of Fed’s rate decision
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_08
USD/JPY implied volatility spikes ahead of BOJ: Asian Open – 31/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 08:50 PM
    dow_jones_03
    US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Dips Ahead of BOJ, Fed
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 06:56 PM
      germany_06
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 09:25 AM
        Gold trading
        USD/JPY back below 150, Gold bugs reclaim $2000: Asian Open – 30/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 29, 2023 10:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.