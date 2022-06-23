US open: Stocks rise, jobless claims little changed, Powell next

Stocks edge higher as investors digest the latest jobless claims and look to Fed Powell who testifies again.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 23, 2022 1:56 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.3% at 30598

S&P futures +0.5% at 3776

Nasdaq futures +0.7% at 11606

In Europe

FTSE -0.5% at 7057

Dax -1.3% at 13000

Euro Stoxx -0.5% at 3427

Learn more about trading indices

Jobless claims around a 5-month high

US stocks are set to rise after moderate losses in the previous session, as investors digest the last jobless claims and look ahead to another testimony from Powell.

Yesterday in his testimony before Congress Powell came across as slightly less hawkish than in the previous week and also explicitly acknowledged that a recession was possible. In response Treasury yields fell, pulling the USD lower whilst lifting stocks from the session lows.

The markets have been fretting that aggressive Fed hikes could tip the economy into recession. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points in July and 50 basis points in September.

On the data front jobless claims came in at 229k, and last weeks were upwardly revised to 231k. The numbers were little changed and sit near a five-month high, which could be indicating that tightness in the labour market is starting to ease.

The jobs market remains strong but several firms are starting to announce redundancies in recent weeks again pointing to an easing in a historically tight market.

In corporate news:

read here for the latest stock news

Where next for the dow jones?

The Dow Jones has been forming a series of lower lows, running into support at 29650 last week’s low, before clawing higher. The price is testing resistance at 30600 the May 20 low, a move above here and the receding bearish bias on the MACD keep buyers hopeful of further upside. Resistance can be seen at 31000 the June 15 high and round number. A break above exposes the 20 sma. On the flip slide, the sellers could look for a break below support at 30050 to bring 29650 back into play and to create a lower low.

dow jones

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

USD is rising, recouping losses from the previous session as it awaits PMI data and another appearance from the Fed Chair. Whilst recession concerns pulled the USD lower yesterday, today the greenback is capitalizing on the weaker PMI data in Europe, even as stocks move higher.

EURUSD is falling after dismal business activity data across the board. The composite PMI showed that the economy is losing momentum. The sharp drop in the composite PMI to 51.9 from 54.8 indicates that the economy has already started cooling rapidly, even before the ECB has started hiking.

GBP/USD is falling on the back of USD strength and despite UK services PMI coming in ahead of forecasts and in line with May’s reading of 53.4 meanwhile the composite reading held steady at 53.1. Delving deeper into the data, the numbers show that rising inflation is hitting new orders and business confidence slips to a level that is associated with a recession. The report will be a concern for the BoE as firms pay higher wages and pass on the higher costs to customers heading towards spiraling inflation.

GBP/USD  -0.58% at 1.2267

EUR/USD  -0.47% at 1.0557

Oil extends losses

Oil prices fell sharply yesterday and are edging lower again today, although they have picked up off the daily low.

Fears of a recession and what that will mean for oil demand is weighing on the price of oil, pulling WTI to a low of $102.32. However, the price has picked up from the lows helped by improving demand for risk assets across the financial markets. But gains are likely to be capped, it seems unlikely that oil prices will rise back to the levels seen earlier in the month while recession fears and demand destruction concerns linger.

Separately President Biden has requested a 3-month suspension on the federal gasoline tax, in order to help eases prices at the pump.

WTI crude trades +0.8% at $109.56

Brent trades +0.8% at $113.22

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

14:45  US Composite PMI

15:00 Fed Chair Powell testifies

21:30 banks stress test

Related tags: Trade Ideas SPX 500 USD Oil Indices

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:36 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
Yesterday 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
Yesterday 02:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:36 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      united_kingdom_01
      GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 09:09 AM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 11, 2024 10:33 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.