US open: Stocks rise cautiously after steep losses last week

US stocks edge modestly higher amid a quiet start to the final full trading week of the year.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 19, 2022 1:32 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

 

US futures

Dow futures +0.12% at 32930

S&P futures +0.13% at 3855

Nasdaq futures +0.22% at 11260

In Europe

FTSE +0.46% at 7360

Dax +0.5% at 13930

Learn more about trading indices

A quiet start to the week

US stocks are set to start the week on the front foot, rebounding after sharp losses across the previous week. However, the market mood remains cautious amid fears that aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve could hamper economic growth next year and tip the US economy into a recession.

All three major indices lost ground across last week, posting a second straight week of declines after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and signaled that there were more hikes to come.

While last week was an extremely busy week for economic data and central bank meetings, this week, things are set to be much quieter, although there are still some data releases to watch closely.

While the economic calendar is quiet today, Wednesday sees the release of the Conference Board consumer confidence index, and Friday sees the release of the core PCE index, which is the Federal Reserves’ preferred measure of inflation.

Corporate news

Tesla is rising pre-market after Elon Musk launched a poll on Twitter asking users whether he should step down as the head of the social media platform. 57.5% of the respondents voted in favor. Musk has yet to respond, but TESLA has rallied over 4% on optimism that he may leave his position as CEO.

Where next for the S&P500?

After failing to rise meaning fully above the multi-week falling trendline, the S&P500 ran into resistance at 4145 before falling lower. The price fell below support at 3910, the early December low, before dropping below the 50 sma to 3830. This, combined with the RSI below 50 supports the idea of further losses. Sellers could look to break below 3840 to extend the bearish trend towards 3700, the November low. Meanwhile, buyers could look for a rise above 39 10 to expose the 100 sma just over 4000 the psychological level.

spx1912ci

FX markets – USD falls, GBP rises

The USD is falling extending losses from last week. The US dollar ended last week modestly lower despite the Federal Reserve warning of further rate hikes in 2023 and lifting the terminal rate. The mood towards the dollar remains cautious ahead of core PCE inflation data on Friday.

EUR/USD is rising, adding to last week’s gains boosted by stronger-than-expected business morale in Germany. The German Ifo business climate was better than expected in December, rising to 88.6, up from 86.4 in November and ahead of forecasts of 87.3. The rise comes as concerns over gas rationing in the eurozone’s largest economy fall and as inflation shows signs of cooling.

GBP/USD is rising, paring some of last week's losses. The pound fell sharply last week after the Bank of England interest rate decision was more dovish than expected. Still, gains could be limited as the economic outlook for the UK remains gloomy, which investors were reminded of after British factory output and export orders fell this month, highlighting the troubles faced by the manufacturing sector. The CBI gauge of manufacturing output dropped to its lowest level since September 2020.

GBP/USD +0.4% at 1.2180

EUR/USD +0.23% at 1.0610

Oil rises after losses last week

Oil is rising, paring some of last week’s losses as optimism over the reopening of the Chinese economy overshadowed concerns of a global recession. News that Beijing is also planning to step up support for the Chinese economy in 2023 is helping the demand outlook.

Oil prices are also being supported by the US Energy Department announcing that it will begin to repurchase oil for its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) this would mark the first purchases since releasing 180 million barrels from the reserves earlier this year.

WTI crude trades +1% at $74.85

Brent trades at +1.05% at $79.30

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 NAHN Housing market index

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.