US open: Stocks rise after PCE falls, Powell up next

Stocks pare earlier losses and head higher after PCE drops -0.1% MoM. Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole next.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 26, 2022 2:22 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


 

US futures

Dow futures +0.32% at 33025

S&P futures +0.22% at 4160

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 12999

In Europe

FTSE +0.2% at 7480

Dax +0.4% at 13256

Euro Stoxx +0.09% at 3670

Learn more about trading indices

PCE slows by more than forecast

US stocks set to open the session higher ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s speech and after softer than expected inflation.

US PCE fell -0.1% MoM in July, down from 0.6% in June, suggesting that prices are heading in the right direction. Core PCE also fell more than expected to 4.6%. However, it is not all good news, because personal spending also fell sharply to just 0.1% down from 1% in June, indicating that consumers are tightening their belts.

Following the data, the USD slipped and stocks pared earlier losses and pushed higher.

Looking ahead all eyes are on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he speaks at Jackson Hole. The Fed Chair is expected to adopt a hawkish tone despite the cooling in inflation.

No matter which way you look at is inflation is significantly above the Fed’s target. Fed speakers have said that the bigger risk is underestimating elevated price pressures. That said there is still room for stocks to extend gains post speech.

If Fed Powell sticks to the same hawkish tone that we’ve seen from Fed speakers all week the USD and stocks may remain supported at current levels. Should the market interpret a more hawkish stance, despite the PCE data, stocks are likely to fall.

Where next for the S&P?

The S&P500 ran into resistance at 4300 the 200 sma before rebounding lower and finding support at 4100. The price trades caught between the 100 and 200 sma and the RSI is relatively neutral. Sellers will be looking for a move southwards of 4100 horizontal support and 4070 the 100 sma. Buyers will look for a move over 4300 to extend the upside recovery and create a higher high.

spx2608ci

FX markets – USD falls, EUR rises

The USD is heading lower after US PCE fell by more than forecast cooling aggressive Fed bets ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.

EUR/USD is rising despite weaker than expected German consumer morale. Data showed that consumer confidence plunged to a record low in September as energy bills rise and recession fears grow.

GBP/USD is falling after Ofgem the UK energy regulator increased the energy price cap by 80%, which will come into effect in October. The move will squeeze household incomes further deepening the cost of living crisis.

GBP/USD -0.1% at 1.1825

EUR/USD +0.23% at 1.00

Oil set for weekly gains

Oil prices are rising and are set to book gains of around 3% across the week after upbeat data from the US yesterday calms recession fears.

The US contracted at a slower pace than expected in Q2 owing to higher than forecast consumer spending. The figures helped the demand outlook.

The price has been underpinned across the week by comments from Saudi Arabia floating the possibility of cutting oil output.

WTI crude trades +0.75% at $93.78

Brent trades +0.7% at $99.40

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole Symposium


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas SPX 500 USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.