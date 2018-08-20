US China trade talks promise hope

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 20, 2018 5:50 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US-China trade talks promise hope

London shares tracked their US peers higher and the Turkish currency market stabilized with tentative signs that the US and China are working towards a negotiated agreement over trade and tariffs.  

Negotiators from the two countries are due to meet in November to discuss the ongoing dispute. At the end of which a meeting is scheduled between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Asian stocks responded well to the news with the Shanghai Composite index bouncing back up 1.11% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising 1.36%.

The dollar also changed tack, rising this morning after a 0.5% drop on Friday.

UK business confidence falls to new low

Brexit is continuing to knock business leaders’ confidence in the British economy and the recent interest rate rise is not helping.

An Institute of Directors survey which engaged with 750 UK business leaders shows that that confidence has now dropped to its lowest level this year. The result is typically a reflection of the general state of the UK economy and takes into account the strength of retail sales, the pound’s exchange rate and interest rates.

This year, as the Brexit deadline starts to draw nearer, business confidence is largely mirroring the state of the UK’s negotiations with the EU. The last time the IoD confidence index was in positive territory was in April when there was progress in Brexit talks, but since then the index has been gradually declining.

UK house price drop in August

Although the pound mostly held up this morning, reflecting the perceived improvement in the state of the China-US tariff dispute and the stabilizing of the Turkish lira, the latest house price moves will weigh on the currency.

UK house prices fell 2.3% on the month in August with an increased number of sellers trying to sell their properties fast now that the UK interest rates have risen. The average value of houses has dropped by roughly £7,200 in the month, with the biggest falls in London and the commuting areas around it.

The pound traded up 0.08% against the euro, up against the yen and down 0.04% against the dollar.


Related tags: Dollar Euro Interest rates Shares market Sterling Asia US USD UK China Europe Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.