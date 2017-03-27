Trump vs Growth what matters more for stocks

The Trump “disappointment trade” is roaring into life after the US President failed to get his amendments to Obamacare passed by Congress. The futures market […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 27, 2017 2:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Trump “disappointment trade” is roaring into life after the US President failed to get his amendments to Obamacare passed by Congress. The futures market is pointing to another drop for US equities at the market open as investors’ price out some of the hype around the Trump administration’s term in office. But will this moderate decline in stocks lead to a rout?

Global growth shines as stocks sell off…

Volatility may rise and stocks may sell off at the start of this week, but they could be in for a soft landing as global growth is ticking along nicely. The Citi economic surprise index for major economies reached its highest level since 2010 on Monday, and, as you can see in the figure 1 below, this economic surprise index and the S&P 500 have been moving in the same direction for the past year. The recent divergence in the economic surprise index and the S&P 500 is an anomaly, and if history is anything to go by, these two should come back into line.

The chicken or the egg?

The question now is, will the economy follow the stock market lower, or will solid growth help stocks to recover? We think that it should be the latter. Now that Trump has failed in his quest to overturn Obamacare, he is expected to turn his sights to tax reform. He may have more success in Capitol Hill with tax policy, which matters for the corporate bottom line. So, the Trump trade may be suffering a set-back, and we could see a resumption of the stock market rally in the short-term.

At this stage we don’t think that the stock market sell-off has been deep enough to knock confidence and dent global economic growth. The recent sell-off in stocks has led to a decline in the dollar and has also led to a slight moderation in Fed rate hike expectations for the rest of this year, both of which should be supportive for stocks.

How to avoid catching a falling knife

We don’t advocate catching a falling knife, however, we don’t think that Trump’s first defeat in Congress is enough of a reason for stocks to tumble indefinitely, especially when the global economic picture is looking so bright. This is where the technical picture comes into play. 2,330 is a key level of support – the 50-day sma – below here 2,300 is a key support level to watch. If the S&P 500 holds above these levels then our argument will be justified, however, if we fall below here then we could see a deeper sell off, regardless of what global growth is doing. It is also worth watching the lead indicators such as the Dow Jones Transportation Index, if this index starts to turn higher in the next couple of days then we could see an end in sight for the S&P 500 sell off.

Figure 1:

27_03_chart1

Source: City Index and Bloomberg

Related tags: Dollar economy Global growth SPX 500 Trump

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.