Trump sours Apple led rebound

Sentiment remains vulnerable to worsening trade conditions, even with resounding earnings in the spotlight.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 1, 2018 3:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Market reaction to the White House’s latest tariff threat shows sentiment remains vulnerable to worsening trade conditions, even with resounding earnings in the spotlight.

Apple was little help

Reports that the White House would propose new, higher duties on $200bn in Chinese imports were enough to reverse an improvement in cross-asset sentiment. Major indices briefly pointed higher after Apple reported strong quarterly earnings, driven by higher average selling prices and robust demand, chiefly in China. But back sliding demonstrates investors have yet to establish a playbook to deal with the U.S. administration’s approach. Generally, then, stock market advances are likely to continue being challenged, even with U.S. earnings on course for one of their strongest quarters in a decade. The effect of Apple’s beat is currently limited to futures contracts on the technology focused Nasdaq market. Dow and S&P have mostly been weaker ahead of Wall Street’s open, in step with Europe.

FTSE faces August lag

The FTSE 100 also stands out on the downside. Its idiosyncratic mix of oil and minerals isn’t playing well, and weakness is exacerbated by disappointing results from industrial and consumer bellwethers. These include BAE, which is at the intersection of concerns on global supply chains, with additional weight after warning about specific programme issues. These eclipse a raised dividend, a £1bn order book rise, a maintained outlook and a currency tailwind. The market’s heaviest weights are also anchoring the gauge for contemporaneous reasons.  This suggests just as high a bar of investor approval for HSBC’s earnings next week, with a high chance the report could trigger further selling regardless. Rio Tinto is also close in perception to any U.S.-China fall-out that crimps demand for industrial metals. Having missed profit expectations, its own raised dividend plus an extended buyback barely moderate the stock’s slide. Reports by rivals Glencore, Randgold, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton in coming days and weeks also face a blanket discount. This could maintain the FTSE 100’s lag relative to European counterparts for a further month.

Fed ‘inflation’ tweak possible

Market activity is pausing as the Federal Reserve policy announcement approaches. Whilst the probability of a change to interest rates is as good as zero, there’s an outside chance the FOMC could sufficiently tweak longer-term outlook comments to move the dollar. New inflections are also possible on the near-term inflation outlook. Still, the committee already expects “further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate” to be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labour market conditions, and inflation near the “symmetric 2% objective.” The Fed’s favoured inflation gauge, the PCE price index, reached 2% in Q2, so the inflation assessment may warrant slight amendment. But rate rises strongly flagged for September and December will stay strongly flagged. And with no statement nor projections scheduled, policymakers will struggle to introduce even more optimism on the economy. The statement is also unlikely to address trade disputes beyond recent commentary. Chair Jerome Powell has made clear his view of the potential negative effect and, so far, the lack of actual impact.


Related tags: Apple Interest rates Fed Inflation CPI Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Dives Deeper into its Consolidation
Today 09:55 AM
USD/JPY, EURUSD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:11 AM
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
Today 02:54 AM
AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
Today 12:14 AM
USD/JPY eyes 154 amid yen strength resurgence, PMIs on tap
Yesterday 11:29 PM
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
Yesterday 05:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Downward trend
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
By:
Fiona Cincotta
June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
    stocks_03
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 3, 2023 01:22 PM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.