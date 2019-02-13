Trade talks and Brexit talk

A third consecutive day of global stock market gains is on track

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2019 8:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Markets update: trade talks and Brexit talk

  • A third consecutive day of global stock market gains is on track after Washington signals that talks with Beijing are progressing, with a “little” slide of the 1st March deadline possible
  • European shares hold firm as sectors sensitive to last year’s tariff hikes react well. Mining and metal and technology indices are up 1% to 1.5%
  • Iberian shares lag; IBEX-35 falls 0.2%; PSI-20 off 0.9%. Region’s bond yields rise on higher chances of a snap Spanish election
  • U.S. futures hold positive territory
  • European indices → DAX: +0.2%; FTSE MIB: +0.6%; STOXX: +0.4%; FTSE: +0.5%;
  • U.S. index futures  → Dow: +0.3%; S&P: +0.3%; Nasdaq: +0.5%

Stock highlights

  • European earnings take a turn for the better as Akzo Nobel, the Dutch chemical group beats forecasts, lifting its shares 3.4% and the chemical sector by 1%
  • Smurfit Kappa has a similar impact on rival paper and packaging firms as the Irish group’s stock adds 4% on above-forecast earnings
  • Investors are more optimistic about Europe’s corporate outlook as a weekly consensus forecast for Q4 rises for the first time since mid-November.
  • The trend of less than solid banking earnings continues though. Loan losses drag ABN Amro’s Q4 results lower

FX

  • Sterling stand outs, despite increasingly byzantine Brexit prospects and inflation at a two-year low. Fresh, albeit flimsy, Brexit delay talk sparked a 70-pip cable surge earlier and a 40-odd pip EUR/GBP run though a fade is now on
  • NZD/JPY’s RBNZ-fuelled advance ran into offers near ¥76 echoing a ¥75.91 top that kicked off a correction a week ago
  • The broader backdrop is a weakening dollar as its safe-haven trade-related appeal dwindle
  • Most majors move off highs into the U.S. CPI release at the bottom of the hour

Remaining data/highlights


Related tags: Dollar Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.

          Local Time

          Country

          Indicator Name

          Period

          Reuters Poll

          Actual

          Prior

          Revised

          02:00

          China (Mainland)

          Total Social Financing

          Jan

          3,250.00B

          1,589.80B

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          CPI MM

          Jan

          -0.7%

          -0.8%

          0.2%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          CPI YY

          Jan

          1.9%

          1.8%

          2.1%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          RPI MM

          Jan

          -0.8%

          -0.9%

          0.4%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          RPI YY

          Jan

          2.6%

          2.5%

          2.7%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          RPIX YY

          Jan

          2.5%

          2.7%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Input Prices MM NSA

          Jan

          0.3%

          -0.1%

          -1.0%

          -1.6%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Input Prices YY NSA

          Jan

          3.8%

          2.9%

          3.7%

          3.2%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Output Prices MM NSA

          Jan

          0.0%

          0.0%

          -0.3%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Output Prices YY NSA

          Jan

          2.2%

          2.1%

          2.5%

          2.4%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Core Output MM NSA

          Jan

          0.2%

          0.4%

          0.2%

          0.1%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Core Output YY NSA

          Jan

          2.3%

          2.4%

          2.5%

          2.4%

          10:00

          Euro Zone

          Industrial Production MM

          Dec

          -0.4%

          -0.9%

          -1.7%

          10:00

          Euro Zone

          Industrial Production YY

          Dec

          -3.2%

          -4.2%

          -3.3%

          -3.0%

          13:30

          United States

          Core CPI YY, NSA

          Jan

          2.1%

          2.2%

          2.2%

          13:30

          United States

          CPI MM, SA

          Jan

          0.1%

          0.0%

          -0.1%

          0.0%

          13:30

          United States

          CPI YY, NSA

          Jan

          1.5%

          1.6%

          1.9%

          13:30

          United States

          Labor Costs Prelim

          Q4

          1.7%

          0.9%

          13:30

          United States

          Productivity Prelim

          Q4

          1.7%

          2.3%

          2.2%

          23:50

          Japan

          GDP QQ

          Q4

          0.4%