Stocks rise amid currency tremors

A healthy wave of risk appetite for European and U.S. stock markets

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2018 2:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

A healthy wave of risk appetite for European and U.S. stock markets.

Yuan and lira retreat

And yes, it is overshadowed by continued emerging-market tremors.  An offshore yuan decline increased by some 100 pips to stand at 230 pips as I wrote this. It helps that renminbi barely moved in the onshore session. That helped enabled Shanghai Composite and Shanghai Shenzhen 300 indices to rally for the first time in six sessions. Decent gains by bank, oil, real estate and basic resource producers’ shares there, go some way to explaining why Britain’s laggardly FTSE 100 trumps expectations for another weak session. China and APAC in general also pave the way for a sea of green across European STOXX sectors, including troubled basic resources. Uneventful German industrial inflation data added another wash of calm. In short, it would be a stretch to conclude the wheels won’t ‘come off’ markets again sometime soon, but global shares should remain orderly whilst stability prevails in recent currency hot spots.

Lira in focus

Enhanced lira monitoring continues. As the CBRT continues to roll out marginal interventions USD/TRY continues to strain at moorings.  On Monday, the central bank unusually cancelled both the regular deposit auction and the repurchase auction it typically holds at least daily. A swap agreement emerged with Qatar (limited to $3bn), after the gulf state pledged an $15bn investment last week. At the same time, local swap schemes, and non-swap derivatives were capped to 25% of equity last week by Turkey’s bank regulator. Extinguishing a key avenue of external hedging is effectively a form of tightening Turkish banks may have to resort to lira financing rates that were temporarily hike to 19.25% last week. The swap caps also restrict speculation and possibly increase risk of capital outflows. In other words, they’re not a sustainable solution, backing the view of just about everyone in markets that Turkey is merely buying time.

USD/TRY nears 6.13

And assessments of just how much time policymakers have between crises is up for debate. Like USD/CNH, USD/TRY has also extended gains by about 100 pips since late morning to stand near 6.10. The only real reassurance for those hoping the lira will steady is that the dollar’s latest attempts to vault 6.13 on the way to 6.21 are being thwarted. Those levels have roughly signalled volatility spikes in recent days.  Meanwhile, President Tayyip Erdogan has, predictably, kept up a stream of bellicose bulletins. They’re just as much crafted for a domestic audience as they are lobbed at markets and Washington. Rallying lira shows financial measures are not enough to right the ship whilst perceptions of the government’s economic intentions may yet help create another storm.

Jackson Hole a euro and sterling event

A window of relief for EMFX—the risk-on/off pivot point of late—offers unmissable opportunities for positive beta in the very short term, before possibly providing a good environment for selection and rotation. Bearing in mind the seasonal damp in activity, complemented by a relatively light calendar, only another currency market flare-up may stand in the way of good equity market progress this week. True, we do have Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday, though the Fed’s view of the U.S. economy’s economic strength has scarcely failed to reverberate since the last on-hold policy statement, so it would be a surprise if minutes prove to be a material risk event. On Friday afternoon, chair Jerome Powell will speak before the beginning of the bank’s Jackson Hole Symposium proper. For market participants, the main interest for in the pow wow, is that it has a history of being a venue at which the Fed has signalled the beginnings of a shift. All things considered, this probably won’t happen this time. Moderate volatility across deflated euro and sterling and other currencies struggling against the dollar are therefore the likeliest effect the meeting will transmit to markets.


Related tags: Dollar Euro Shares market Sterling UK 100 Forex Central Bank EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
Today 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls post-Fed & as PPI falls, jobless claims rise
Today 01:06 PM
Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
Today 10:30 AM
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.