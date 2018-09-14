Stock market relief keeps Washington in focus

A global relief rally is tightening focus on hotly anticipated U.S.-China trade talks.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2018 9:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
On guard

U.S. shares are set to join the most uniform global stock market rally of the week, though investors can be expected to scrutinise commentary and other types of mood music from top trade and Treasury officials in Washington and Beijing, ever more intently. The broad swell of optimistic sentiment across global shares since Wednesday afternoon reflects solid hopes. Perhaps, more solid than warranted. Any reassessment of midweek buying premises could be problematic not too far down the line for continued interest in ‘riskier’ assets. As things stand, there’s little doubt negotiations of some import will be scheduled in coming weeks. Following the U.S. Treasury Secretary’s announcement on Wednesday that an invitation had been sent, China followed with its own conciliatory gesture on Friday. China’s top foreign ministry official said in a briefing: “We do not believe that the current system is perfect and without flaws." It’s worth remembering that Beijing has consistently backed that multilateral system, with WTO at the core. And China has repeatedly reminded Washington that retaliation—for instance to the looming $200bn in more tariffs —would be near automatic. The White House’s Economic Council chief, Larry Kudlow, has also been keen to manage expectations: “I guarantee nothing”. Despite late-week relief, we expect markets to remain guarded.

Metals upswing carries Europe stocks

A two-week high in London copper prices underpins Europe. It supports London’s base metal miners. Firmer progress by gold too, rising into a seam opened by dollar weakness. This does suggest precious metals price recovery may be somewhat dependent on how long the greenback tarries though. Uncoiling consumer cyclical tensions are also detectible in the FTSE. Reckitt Benckiser, Kingfisher, DCC, TUI, BT and others are near the top of the benchmark, even as sterling – admittedly a dwindling drag of late – holds near six-week highs. Brexit hopes are in the air. Europe’s own trade hopes are also in the air.  The lightening rod of White House trade ire in Europe, cars and parts, leads the continent’s reaction to trade anticipation. Basic resource shares are predictably next strongest. Monday’s meeting between trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and White House trade representative Robert Lighthizer produced a potential November date for a partial deal. Malmstrom later noted that “lots of work remains this autumn”. 

Currencies calmer

Currency markets are buoyed whilst safe haven trades reverse as several flashpoints beyond U.S.-China trade calm down: Brexit, NAFTA, EMFX (after Turkey’s CBRT grasped the nettle). With mere hours left for news flow to complicate matters, chart factors are a focus. Technicals are by no means lacking the optimism of fundamentals. Sterling (last at $1.3090) even has a chance to cross its 100-day moving average (DMA) for the first since April, a staging post to the next likely serious barrier of July rejection highs just under $1.33. The proximity raises stakes for UK inflation and Retail Sales for August, coming next week. Central banks also appear to have stood aside from further euro progress. It beat cable to the punch with the 100-DMA challenge, also for the first time in around five months. It makes sense that the yen has been sold across the board. But ‘risk-on’ lifting USD/JPY is just as cogent. The target is the week’s high at 112.07, where profit taking emerged ahead of Tokyo’s long weekend.

U.S. Retail Sales up next

The U.S. Retail Sales series appears to have been discounted rather less recently, compared to recent history, as a possible legitimate cross-asset influence. Waves are likely on Friday. The less volatile ex-autos monthly number is seen growing 0.5% for August, after rising by a tenth more in July. Most importantly, another relatively stable print has positive implications for forthcoming Q3 GDP.  There are dollar implications for major currencies seeing relief this week.

Related tags: Dollar Euro Sterling UK 100 USD Commodities Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.