Spot Gold Slumped Recording the Biggest Loss in 7 years

Spot gold price plunged $115.00 or 5.70% to $1,911 an ounce yesterday, the biggest daily dollar slide in over seven years, as investors turned optimistic that a coronavirus vaccine would come soon.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 12, 2020 1:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Spot Gold Slumped 5%, Recording the Biggest Loss in 7 years

Spot gold price plunged $115.00 or 5.70% to $1,911 an ounce yesterday, the biggest daily dollar slide in over seven years, as investors turned optimistic that a coronavirus vaccine would come soon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the world's first Covid-19 vaccine are ready to use, even before clinical testing has finished.

Besides, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is seriously considering a capital gains tax cut, which also increases the investors risk appetite.

Spot Gold (Short Term): Turning Down


Source: GAIN Capital, Tradingview

Technically, the spot gold prices sharply retreated with a long range bearish candlestick on a daily chart. Currently, the prices broke below the 20-day moving average.

The relative strength index dramatically fell from the overbought level and also broke below the rising trend line drawn from March. 

Bearish readers could place the nearest resistance level at $2,015, while support levels would be located at $1,770 and $1,715.


Spot Gold (Intraday): Further decline expected


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

On a 1-hour chart, Spot gold has recorded a series of lower tops and lower bottoms since August 7, indicating a bearish outlook.

The relative strength index is capped by a declining trend line drawn from August 5, suggesting the downside momentum for the prices.

In this case, as long as the resistance level at $1,930 (the previous high) is not surpassed, gold prices could consider a further downside to the support levels at $1,845 and $1,820.

Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Today 09:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Yesterday 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Yesterday 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
Yesterday 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

gold_05
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 06:02 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 5, 2024 01:34 AM
      Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 4, 2024 10:58 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 3, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.