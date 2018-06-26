Skittish stock bounce

Skittish buying interest returns to risky assets during a pause in the barrage of new U.S. trade restrictions.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2018 11:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Skittish buying interest returns to risky assets during a pause in the barrage of new U.S. trade restrictions.

Buy on the sound of confusion

There is also some logic in the view that, whilst the administration appears divided over policy, there may be a tactical advantage for investors. Trade Secretary Mnuchin has officially rescinded his May view that a trade conflict with China was “on hold”. Overnight, he said new restrictions on investing in the U.S. tech sector would not just apply to China, but "to all countries that are trying to steal our technology.”  Initial details stated restrictions would kick in above a 25% threshold of Chinese ownership.  The Treasury Department is meant to issue recommendations on the new limits on Friday. Indications that the White House has yet to finalise them may delay implementation. Trade Secretary Navarro – amongst the most hawkish White House voices on trade – later muddied the water further. He said the proposals would only target China. At this point markets, are treating confusing guidance as a de facto positive, as any delay that results offers a chance for less damaging trade solutions to prevail.

Skittish bounce

European stock indices mostly shrug off the downdraft seen overnight in Asia with gains of around 0.3%-0.8%. This follows the biggest one-day fall by the region’s shares since late March, so the rebound can’t necessarily be interpreted as anything other than the normal bounce that often follows a sharp sell-off for now. STOXX’s fall narrowly exceeded an almost identical slide in the first week of March, so Monday sentiment should be read as akin to the mood during much of February and March, when volatility was resurgent. Whilst subsequent gyrations were of incrementally lower intensity, market nerves remained heightened for weeks. On Tuesday, a similar dynamic applies to U.S. stock market futures which also rose in the first half of the morning, after their deepest declines in two months. They have now reversed most of those gains.

No knee-jerk dollar benefit

What’s risky for shares continues to be risky for the dollar. At 94.40, DXY remains becalmed near the lowest since 14th June and clearly under the influence of the range of that day which bottomed at near 93. Aside from policy uncertainty, traders appear unclear of how much inflationary and yield benefit to apply to the greenback from potential economic volatility. Safety seeking yen advances continue to chip away at the greenback’s upside attempts. In turn, the 10-year Treasury yield is up for only a fourth day out of 10. It is 11.7 basis points off its latest tag of the 3% level on 13th June. The drift of favour back to benchmark Treasurys reflects difficulties in assessing the impact of deteriorating trade relations. The cross-border nature of modern supply chains suggest we will see unintended negative outcomes on all sides. Canadian and Aussie dollar have already signalled potential pressure; the yen, backed by a large current account surplus and safe-haven appeal, has moderately benefitted. At the same time, China’s yuan has declined to 6-month lows on signs Beijing is devaluing by stealth. The knee-jerk expectation from CNY weakness would normally be dollar strength, but ambiguous trading across dollar pairs makes the outcome far less predictable.

How are you, U.S, consumer?

A depleted June macroeconomic schedule will keep an unhealthy level of focus on trade developments. Only a U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence release has probable broad interest on Tuesday, as a gauge of how the stream of interventionist White House policies may be affecting inclination to consume.  After a disappointing Philly Fed activity release last week, which some linked to a pause in investment appetite on a more uncertain business outlook, regional Fed indices for June from Richmond and Dallas may see more attention than usual. Even so, more eyeballs will be on U.S. retail and goods data on Wednesday, final GDP on Thursday, plus a second look at Britain’s Q2 growth and the Fed’s favoured PCE inflation measure on Friday.

Related tags: Dollar Euro Bonds USD Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
August 2, 2024 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
      interest_rates_02
      US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
        Research
        US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 16, 2024 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.