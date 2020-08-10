Silver a Fresh 7 Year High

On Monday, spot silver jumped 2.9% to $29.12, the highest level since February 2013.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2020 12:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Silver: a Fresh 7 Year-High

On Monday, spot silver jumped 2.9% to $29.12, the highest level since February 2013, boosted by expectations on a solid economic recovery and growing optimism over fiscal stimulus. In fact, Bloomberg data showed that total holdings of known silver ETFs increased by more than 30% during April-July, suggesting a strong investors' demand.


In late July, we pointed out that spot silver has shown a critical upside breakout. From a technical point of view, it maintains a strong bullish momentum as shown on the weekly chart. There is no signs of a bearish RSI divergence yet, after it has broken above a 6-year consolidation range. The level at $25.50 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistances are expected to be located at $31.00 and $35.30 respectively. Alternatively, a break below $25.50 may open a path to the next support at $22.90.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Silver Commodities

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Yesterday 10:33 AM
Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 04:12 AM
US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
Yesterday 03:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Silver articles

Molten metal
How to buy or sell silver mining stocks
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
September 6, 2023 03:00 PM
    commodities trading
    European Open: Silver’s rally has been strong, but a pullback could be due
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 4, 2023 06:05 AM
      Quarry and various stones
      What are the most traded commodities?
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      October 21, 2022 03:50 PM
        Gold trading
        Gold dips despite softening signs of inflation
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 11, 2022 04:17 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.