Silver What has happened to the Industrial Metal

Spot silver rallied about 20% in the last four trading days, and technically it has broken above a long term consolidation range...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 22, 2020 11:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Silver: What has happened to the Industrial Metal?

On Wednesday, spot silver climbed 7.9% on day to the highest level since 2013 at $23.00, and was up about 20.0% in the last four trading days. The agreement on a 750 billion euros aid package reached by European leaders and optimism regarding a new round of U.S. fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccine boosted the sentiment for industrial metals, as investors expect a strong recovery in industrial and infrastructure demand.


According to Bloomberg, one the largest silver ETF, the iShares Silver Trust recorded a fifth day of inflows on Monday, while the Global X Silver Miners EFT posted a ninth straight day of inflows.


From a technical point of view, spot silver has shown a critical upside breakout in the long term as shown on the weekly chart. It has posted a V-shaped rebound from March-low and quickly broken above a 6-year consolidation range. Bullish investors might consider $19.00 as the nearest support, with prices trending to test the next resistances at $24.60 and $27.66. Alternatively, a break below $19.00 might suggest that the next support at $17.53 would be challenged.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Silver Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Silver articles

Market trader analysing data
Silver analysis: precious metals gearing up for next leg higher
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 5, 2024 04:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold, silver, copper: September cranks up the vols for heavy metals
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 4, 2024 02:39 AM
      Research
      GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: Non-Farm Payroll Week
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      September 2, 2024 07:30 AM
        Market chart
        Silver struggles at downtrend littered with reversal patterns
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 28, 2024 05:54 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.