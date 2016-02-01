S amp P 500 Q4 Earnings Season Midway Check up

As anyone who’s had a baby can tell you, regular check-ups and measurements can help assess progress, and with fully 40% of the companies in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 1, 2016 8:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As anyone who’s had a baby can tell you, regular check-ups and measurements can help assess progress, and with fully 40% of the companies in the S&P 500 (as of Friday’s close) reporting earnings, we wanted to check in on the Q4 earnings season.

So far, this earnings season marks an extension of the same themes that drove the last few earnings seasons, namely falling earnings and sales, weak performance out of the energy sector, continued improvement in margins, and the dramatic impact of the US Dollar.

The earnings and revenue recessions continue…

According to the earnings mavens at FactSet, the “blended” (combining actual results from companies that have already reported and estimated results for companies yet to report) earnings decline is tracking at -5.8% year-over-year, with the blended revenue decline currently coming in at -3.5% y/y. If these results hold, it would mark the third consecutive quarter to show year-over-year declines in earnings and fourth straight quarter of falling revenues. For what it’s worth, analysts do expect earnings and revenue growth to return in the first half of this year, though traders are understandably skeptical until results actually start to improve

Sector breakdown: Running out of Energy…

In terms of individual sectors, the energy and materials sectors are leading to the downside. Staggeringly, the energy sector is currently reporting a -78.6% decline in profits from last year, driven heavily by a -35.9% drop in revenues; the equivalent numbers for the materials sector are -24.7% and -14.9%. On the other side of the coin, the Telecom (+28.1% earnings growth and +11.9% revenue growth) and Health Care (+7.2% and +7.7%) sectors are outperforming the broader market’s results.

Margins keep beating expectations…

Of course, it doesn’t take a genius to realize that low oil prices would hurt energy companies’ profits; instead, traders focus on how different companies are performing relative to analyst expectations. On that front, the picture is more optimistic. Overall, 72% of companies have beat earnings estimates thus far, solidly above both the 1-year (69%) and 5-year (67%) averages. However, top-line sales estimates have been notably harder to beat, with only 50% of reporting companies topping analysts’ revenue expectations – this figure is in-line with the 1-year average (50%), but below the 5-year average of revenue beats (56%). In other words, companies continue to cut costs aggressively and exploit accounting gimmicks in order to overcome weak overall global growth.

And the buck is still king

As has been the case with the last few earnings seasons, the market theme for US large cap stocks has been the strength in the US dollar. Relative to Q4 of last year, the greenback is roughly 11% stronger against its major rivals, using the US dollar index as a proxy. This means that foreign sales at many of the large, multinational firms that make up the index are less valuable when translated back into US dollars than they were at this time last year. In fact, several major companies including Nike, FedEx, and Costco have all cited the dollar as a major headwind. Of course, the precipitous drop in oil prices continues to help some large manufacturing, consumer discretionary, and transportation companies offset the negative impact of the rising dollar.

Looking ahead…

This week will be a critical one for US companies reporting earnings. Nearly a quarter (23.6%) of S&P 500 companies will report earnings this week, including Alphabet (Google) after the bell, which has a chance to surpass Apple as the world’s most valuable company by market cap. Other “heavy hitters” this week include Dow Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, and UPS on Tuesday morning; GM, Merck and Yum! Brands on Wednesday; and LinkedIn and Credit Suisse on Thursday.

factset2-1-2016 3-37-41 PM

Source: FactSet

Related tags: Dollar Earnings season Health Care Materials Q4 Telecoms SPX 500 Matt Weller

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.