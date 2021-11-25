Oil mildly lower, attention turns to OPEC+

Oil is slightly lower but still set to gain over 2.5% the week that the US announced it would release strategic reserves. Attention moves to OPEC+ meeting next week.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 25, 2021 3:02 PM
Oil extraction
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil set for weekly gains

Oil prices are holding ready see-sawing between small gains and small losses as attention moves towards next week’s OPEC meeting.

Oil prices are still set to gain over 2.5% across the week, the same week that the US and some other oil consuming countries such as India and Japan announced that they will release strategic oil reserves in a bit to cool oil prices and tame inflation. Traders will be watching carefully to see if China follow suit.

The move came after OPEC shrugged off repeated calls from oil importers to lower oil prices, instead sticking to their planned 400,000 barrels a day increase agreed in July.

OPEC have already warned of an oil glut next year and they have now said that they expect inventories to swell to a surplus 1.1 million barrels a day following the release of US reserves.

COVID cases are also on rise in Europe, with several countries locking down. Germany’s new government was formed today, and they have said that the first task is to get COVID under control, which could mean mobility restrictions.

Where next for oil prices?

Whilst oil prices have rebounded from 72.70 almost the 100 sma, the rebound has stalled at the 50 sma at 78.83.

Buyers will need a close over the 50 sma in order to target $80.00 round number and $80.86 last week’s high. A move above here could see buyers gain traction.

Meanwhile failure to take the 50 sma could see the price rebound lower towards 74.70 and the 200 sma at 74.15.

oil chart


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 


 

Related tags: Commodities Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Yesterday 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Yesterday 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Yesterday 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Oil drilling in sea
Crude oil 2024 technical outlook preview
By:
Michael Boutros
December 31, 2023 10:25 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 26, 2023 09:27 PM
      Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 20, 2023 08:23 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2023 01:44 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.