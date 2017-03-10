Not too hot not too cold jobs data just right for March

The market has reacted to the February jobs report, the 235k increase in Non-Farm payrolls, the drop in the unemployment rate to 4.7% and the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 10, 2017 2:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The market has reacted to the February jobs report, the 235k increase in Non-Farm payrolls, the drop in the unemployment rate to 4.7% and the 2.8% annual increase in wages is good for stock markets, but not so good to drive the dollar or US Treasury yields higher.

Rate hike in June now not so certain…

While this jobs data is solid enough to sign, seal and almost delver a rate hike from the Fed next Wednesday, it is not too hot to force the Fed to embark on more than three rate hikes this year, which is what the market expects. In fact, since the release of the February jobs data market expectations of a US rate hike next week (according to the Fed Fund Futures market) have retreated a tad, down to 98% from 100%. Also, we haven’t seen any major increase in expectations for a June rate hike; the market is currently expecting an even chance of a subsequent hike in three months’ time.

Wage data holds the key to future Fed moves

Overall, wage data is key and although it has been trending higher since reaching a cyclical low in 2012, it remains below the 3.6% peak reached in 2007. Thus, if decent jobs growth and signs of labour shortages being reported by business to the Fed’s Beige Book, can’t trigger wage growth of more than 2.8%, the market is taking the view that sclerotic wages are here to stay. But is this the correct view to take?

Yellen will determine if the stock market rally will continue

As mentioned above this report has been good news for stocks, but not so good for the dollar and US Treasury yields, and at the time of writing the 2-year yield is heading back to key support at 1.35%. Whether or not stocks continue to move higher will depend on Yellen’s press conference on Wednesday night. If she does sound a note of caution about sluggish wage growth then we could see a continuation of Friday’s moves, however, if she takes the view that wage growth is a lagging indicator, which it is, and that wages could continue to push higher in the coming months, then it may be a reversal of fortunes, with stocks coming under pressure, and the dollar and Treasury yields recovering.

As we end of this week, the market is convinced of a March rate hike, investors are on the fence about a hike in June, and we expect directionless markets in the first half of next week, as we wait for comments from Yellen on the future path of US rates, which is likely to be the key theme for markets for some weeks to come.

Related tags: Dollar index Federal Reserve NFP Stocks US economy

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar index articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Forex trading
    Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 05:30 PM
      Jobs
      NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
        Currency prices
        US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.