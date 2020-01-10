Market Brief Payrolls no problem

Global stock markets are on pace for a fourth consecutive day of gains

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 10, 2020 8:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [10/1/2020 1:12 PM]

  • Global stock markets are on pace for a fourth consecutive day of gains. The insouciant attitude is even more remarkable as it comes ahead of Friday’s monthly payrolls, data which frequently stoke hypersensitive trepidation. The risk of volatility linked to U.S. employment surprise exists. However, as our Head of Research Matt Weller points out here, “even an outlier NFP reading for a single month is unlikely to meaningfully impact Fed policy, and by extension, market pricing.”
  • Consensus forecasts point to payrolls easing from the extraordinary bump up to 266,000 in November to 162,000 in December. That would still be a print consistent with a solid labour market. Yet it would not cause a ripple on the surface of policymaking considerations. Likewise, expectations for 0.3% month-to-month wage growth, as per long-term run rate, would also be neutral. This probable heads-we-win, tails-we-win scenario helps explain the return to what looks like complacent sentiment on risky assets
  • Having stepped back from the brink, Tehran and Washington appear to be staying back. Iran dismissed the notion that the Boeing 737 that crashed in a fire ball soon after the Islamic Republic began striking U.S. airbases in Iraq could have been shot down. Canada, the U.K. and Australia say the claim is backed by intelligence. Such an event was “not possible”, Tehran said, calling the allegations “psychological warfare”. The U.S. and Canada are among countries Iran has invited to aid investigations though. And Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau noted the aeroplane’s downing “may well have been unintentional.” This signal and the generally co-operative attitude amongst countries involved tends to neutralise, for now, yet another incendiary aspect of an extraordinary week
  • Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida characterised the U.S. economy as in a “good place”. Hours earlier, Beijing confirmed that Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington to sign the phase one trade deal between 13th-15th January

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • It’s never the best sign when European utilities – supposedly a ‘bond-proxy’ sector top the STOXX sectors. Still, the main driver on Friday was comments from the CEO of Italy’s power group Enel. The stock traded 1.8% a while ago. “In most of the countries in which we operate, there is no longer any need for subsidies,” Antonio Cammisecra said, noting Enel can increasingly fund renewable projects by wholesale electricity deals
  • Energy stocks as the second-best performing industry segment was more in keeping with the prevailing mood. A bullish JPMorgan note on European Energy shares played a part
  • Boeing stock’s uplift in the prior session amid grim exoneration over the downed 737 faces some pullback. It disclosed staff comments to regulators investigating the plan maker’s beleaguered 737 Max model. The plane was “designed by clowns” who in turn were “supervised by monkeys”, according to one Boeing pilot. The stock was 0.5% lower in pre-market deals



FX snapshot as of [10/1/2020 1:12 PM]

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX markets

  • A firm dollar backs the relaxed view around data, with EUR/USD having touched its 50-day average of 1.019, which provided some support
  • All G10 majors eased vs. the greenback, though the yen’s massive vault earlier in the week meant that it continued to repay the heaviest toll, albeit lightly on Friday. USD/JPY is set to gain at least 1.4% this week
  • Aussie keeps climbing and is one of the few to keep the dollar at bay as it retraces some of the late-2019 collapse. Australian retail data was the latest stimulus

Upcoming economic highlights

Related tags: Dollar Shares market Sterling US UK 100 USD EUR China Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.