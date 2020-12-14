Look for the SP 500 to make new record highs

Earnings releases this week include LEN, ACN, FDX and NKE.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 14, 2020 11:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Look for the S&P 500 to make new record highs

On Wednesday, Lennar (LEN) is awaited to post fourth quarter EPS of $2.37 compared to $2.13 a year ago on revenue of $6.6 billion vs $7.0 billion last year. The Co is the largest homebuilder in the U.S. and on November 20th, the Co revealed that it constructed a new market in the South Carolina's Upstate area named Bird Quarry. Technically speaking, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the share stands below its 20 and 50 day moving average (respectively at $75.05 and $77.07). We are looking at the final target of $61.20 with a stop-loss set at $78.80. 

On Thursday, Accenture (ACN) is likely to unveil first quarter EPS of $2.07 vs $2.09 last year on revenue of $11.4 billion, in line with the year before. Accenture is a leading global professional services company and on December 7th, Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of the Co, disclosed that it was awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement by the Administrative Office of the United States Courts to update the client case-management system of the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services system. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is below its 20 day moving average ($247.23) but above its 50 day moving average ($235.42). We are looking at the final target of $260.90 with a stop-loss set at $238.40.    

Also on Thursday, FedEx (FDX) is expected to announce second quarter EPS of $3.81 compared to $2.51 a year ago on revenue of $19.3 billion vs $17.3 billion the year before. The Co operates the largest express package delivery service in the world and on December 8th, United Parcel Service and the Co announced that there shipping capacity reached its limit and millions of packages will be delayed. On a different note, on December 2nd, the Co announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Shoprunner, an e-commerce platform, to expand its own e-commerce portfolio. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed and it is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day moving average (respectively at $287.30 and $277.72). We are looking at the final target of $319.60 with a stop-loss set at $274.20.

On Friday, Nike (NKE) is anticipated to release second quarter EPS of $0.61 vs $0.70 last year on revenue of $10.5 billion compared to $10.3 billion a year ago. The Co designs and manufactures sportswear, and on December 8th, the Co revealed that it signed a six-year agreement with The University of California to provide all 25 of its varsity teams with Nike and Jordan Brand apparel and equipment. The deal is scheduled to begin on July 1st, 2021. In other news, on November 19th, Nike's Board of Director's approved a 12% increase to the quarterly dividend. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day moving average (respectively at $134.67 and $130.25). We are looking at the final target of $144.80 with a stop-loss set at $133.40.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 1 hour chart, the index advanced to a new record high of roughly 3,715.00 last week, a bullish signal. The S&P will likely consolidate and retest its new high of 3,715.00. If price can get above the high, then the first Fibonacci target would be 3,794.00. If price falls, traders should look to the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) as possible support. If price cuts through the 200-period SMA, then 3,628.00 would be the next support level. If price gets below 3,628.00 it could drop to 3,594.00 before it finds footing.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: SPX 500 Stocks Technical Analysis Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_02
      S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.