Jackson Hole Symposium Preview Powell To Down the Dollar

All eyes are on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote address due 2:10pm (UK time). The Fed Chair is expected to pre-announce the findings of the Monetary Policy Framework review, a review of the Fed’s policies and practices to deal with the “new normal” which is slow global growth, low inflation and low interest rates.

ATI Chatter

If Jerome Powell were to talk about average inflation and the adoption of Average Inflation Targeting (ATI) traders will be sure to take note.

ATI is important because it will mean a change in policy from a firm inflation target to one which permits an overshoot over time. This would be a hint to the market that the US central bank would allow inflation to stay above 2% for a while, essentially meaning that interest rates will stay lower for longer.