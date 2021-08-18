Housing data may start to worry investors 30year yields USDJPY

However, the Jackson Hole Symposium may be the catalyst bond traders are waiting for to determine their next move

August 18, 2021 1:22 PM

Housing data may start to worry investors; 30-year yields, USD/JPY

Yesterday, the NAHB released its Housing Market Index for August at 75 vs 80 in July and 79 expected.  The number has slowly been trending lower since a high of 90 in November 2020 and is at the lowest levels since July 2020.  Today, the US released Housing Starts for July. The print was -7% vs -2.6% expected.  In addition, June’s print was revised lower from +6.3% to +3.5%.  Therefore, with June’s housing starts revised lower, a lower than expected July reading, and a lower than expected August NAHB Housing Market index, it’s easy to see that builders are slowing their pace.  One may have expected this in the spring with rising lumber prices, however lumber is down over 70% from its May 10th high.  Is it possible that builders are concerned about future rising interest rates, which may slow demand?  On the bright side, building permits increased from -5.3% to 2.6%, however this increase is from a 1 year low.  They key will be to see if this can be sustained.

What are economic indicators?

In the meantime, we need to wait for July’s Existing Home Sales and New Home Sales reports due out on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.  June’s Existing Home Sales print was 1.4% and the New Home Sales print was -6.6%.  Traders will be watching to see if home buyers are as unenthusiastic about buying new homes as builders think they will be.  Note though, that housing data is coming off very high levels, so even if the data is shows house buying is slowing down, it may just be normalizing and not a sign of a collapse.

30 Year Bond yields have pulled back from their March 18th highs of 2.5162 to a low of 1.7800 on July 20th.  However, long-term yields have managed to hold support at the 50% retracement level from the August 7th, 2020 lows to the March 18th highs, near 1.8446.  Since the July 20th low, 30-year yields have been oscillating in a range between 1.8110 and 1.9720 as bond traders wait for their next signal from the Fed.  Notice the correlation coefficient between 30 Year Bond yields and USD/JPY, which is currently +0.74 on a daily timeframe.  The correlation between the 2 assets had been rising since early June from negative territory and leveled off in late July, reaching as high as +0.85.  As we have discussed before, recent moves in bond yields can help USD/JPY traders in determining direction.  If yields move higher, USD/JPY has been moving higher as well.  If yields move lower, USD/JPY has been moving lower with them.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Below is a chart of USD/JPY overlaid with 30 Year Bond yields.  Notice how since the beginning of 2021, USD/JPY and yields traded together.  Yields peaked and moved lower on March 18th, while USD/JPY peaked March 31st.  However, the 2 assets diverged from mid-May until late June as yields moved lower and USD/JPY higher.  USD/JPY eventually peaked in early July and began moving lower once again with yields.  

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As USD/JPY and 30-Year Bond yields are currently trading together on the daily timeframe. A move higher in yields may provide a signal not only for the housing market (higher yields may mean lower demand for houses), but also provide the next move in USD/JPY.  The Jackson Hole Symposium may be the catalyst bond traders are waiting for to determine their next move.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Bonds JPY Trade War

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
Today 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
Today 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
Today 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady, jobless claims & Fed speakers in focus
Today 12:34 PM
Crude oil analysis: Have oil prices formed a low?
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:40 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:15 PM
    Day trader looking at trading screens
    EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 03:54 PM
      gpbusd_03
      GBP/USD key levels into BOE, silver considers its next breakout
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 04:43 AM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        USD ‘rebound’ lacks the enthusiasm of last week’s selloff: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.