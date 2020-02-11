Attention will now turn to Fed Chair Jerome Powell who is due to testify before Congress today and tomorrow. His testimony comes at a key junction for the US economy as is leaves behind a bruising trade dispute with China, as the Fed battles low inflation but a sold labor market.Jerome Powell will hope to give his views on the economy and hint towards the path of monetary policy without tying himself or the Fed down. We expect is to be an overall upbeat testimony with a nod towards the threat of coronavirus to the global economy.

Level to watch:

Despite jumping 0.1% higher GBOP/USD continues to trade firmly below its 50, 100 and 200 sma on the 4 hour chart with bearish momentum.

GBP/USD met resistance at yesterday’s high of $1.2948. A move above here could open the door back to $1.30 (high 6th Feb, round number & 50 sma) a level which could negate the current bearish trend.

Immediate support can be seen at yesterday’s and today’s low of $1.2895. A break through here could open the door to $1.2870 the low on (10th Feb).









