FX Handover Calm before the storm

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2019 9:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • Ahead of the US open, risk assets have come off their best levels with US index futures turning flat and crude oil lower.
  • In FX, all the pairs we track in this report have remained within their respective Average True Range (ATR) percentiles, suggesting it has been a quiet day – as we had envisaged in our week ahead outlook, before volatility picks up later in the week with a plethora of central bank meetings to come.
  • For what it is worth, the euro has outperformed especially against the likes of the AUD, NZD and JPY
  • There are no important North American data due for release today
    • Related tags: Forex

    Latest market news

    View more
    S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
    Today 01:19 PM
    Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
    Today 11:30 AM
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    Today 08:23 AM
    EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
    Today 05:37 AM
    USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
    Yesterday 10:26 PM
    DAX forecast dims amid fallout from EU elections
    Yesterday 01:30 PM

    Open an account today

    Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
    Open account

    Web Trader platform

    Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
    Learn more
    Economic Calendar

    Latest Forex articles

    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:37 AM
      Federal_reserve
      USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        DAX forecast dims amid fallout from EU elections
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:30 PM
          united_kingdom_05
          GBP/USD: Fading UK wages, unemployment data given bigger risk events ahead
          By:
          David Scutt
          Yesterday 03:34 AM

            StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

            No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

            For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.