FTSE closes higher as pound sinks

After spending most the day hugging the flatline, the FTSE finally picked up in the afternoon, lifted higher by continued weakness in the pound versus the mighty dollar and by hopes that the City could retain some benefits post Brexit. The FTSE climbed to within a whisker of 7400, a level last seen in early February.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 23, 2018 12:43 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After spending most the day hugging the flatline, the FTSE finally picked up in the afternoon, lifted higher by continued weakness in the pound versus the mighty dollar and by hopes that the City could retain some benefits post Brexit. 

The FTSE climbed to within a whisker of 7400, a level last seen in early February.

Dollar is king

The dollar extended gains to fresh five-week highs, lifted by rallying yields, which were just shy of 3%. 

The recent rally in metal prices, and oil prices hitting fresh four-year highs have stoked fears that inflation in the US will pick up sharply, raising interest rate hike expectations. 

The dollar has rallied over 0.5% higher versus a basket of currencies as it targets key resistance at 91.00, whilst GBP/USD has plummeted over 2% over the past week, now trading below the psychological level $1.40. GBP/USD has taken a beating as a hat-trick of weaker than forecast data last week, in addition to a more dovish sounding BoE, combined with rallying US yields has dragged GBP/USD over 400 points lower from its Tuesday high of $1.4377.

Demand for equities weaker on raising rate expectations

Fears of a steeper pace of policy tightening by the Fed also dampened demand for US equities leaving the Dow and the S&P little changed in early trade and the Nasdaq marginally lower.

The last time that yields pushed up to 3% was at the end of January, which was followed by a correction in equity markets, as fears of higher interest rates impacting on companies dampened demand for stocks. 

So far the US equity indices haven’t fallen so heavily compared to early February and this could be down to the phenomenal earning season that we are seeing so far. Over 82% of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have surprised to the upside, showing that the markets are strong enough to comfortably sustain more rate increases. 

This week is set to be the busiest week so far in US earning season with 170 companies due to report. A strong showing this week could keep the equity markets supported even if yields move above the 3% threshold.

Alphabet under the spotlight

Investors are selling out of Google parent Alphabet ahead of its Q1 results due after the bell this evening. 

Regulation is expected to be a primary concern and is at the forefront of investors’ minds after Facebook’s recent data scandal and ahead of European privacy laws which are due to take effect in May. 

Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings of $9.30 per share on $24.3 billion revenue. Analysts target price is $1270, a 17.9% increase from where it was in early trade on Monday.

Related tags: Dollar Google Sterling UK 100 USD Forex Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.