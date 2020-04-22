Forex Morning Report APR 23 THU

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.1% on day to 100.35, rising for a third straight session...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 22, 2020 10:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Forex Morning Report: APR 23 (THU)

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.1% on day to 100.35, rising for a third straight session.

EUR/USD dropped 0.4% to 1.0811, the lowest level in nearly two weeks. Official data showed that the eurozone's Consumer Confidence Index slid to -22.7 in April (-20.0 expected) from -11.6 in March. Later today, research firm Markit will report the eurozone's March Manufacturing PMI (38.0 estimated) and Services PMI (22.8 expected).

EUR/USD: Intraday 30-minute Chart:


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


GBP/USD bounced 0.3% to 1.2325. Government data showed that U.K. CPI grew 1.5% on year in March (as expected). On the other hand, the Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI (42.0 estimated) and Services PMI (27.8 expected) for March will be released.

USD/JPY was broadly flat at 107.83.

The Canadian dollar gained traction as oil prices rebounded. USD/CAD fell 0.2% to 1.4187. Meanwhile, official data showed that Canada's CPI rose 0.9% on year in March (+1.1% expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback. AUD/USD climbed 0.2% to 0.6296, as Australian government reported that preliminary retail sales in the country rose 8.2% on month in March, the largest monthly increase since 2000. NZD/USD slid 0.6% to 0.5963.

Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Yesterday 02:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.