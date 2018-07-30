Featured Trade USDJPY holding at key medium term support ahead of BOJ

USD/JPY minor bullish configuration sighted at 110.80 key medium-term support

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 31, 2018 12:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY (Tues 31 Jul)



Key elements

  • The recent slide of the USD/JPY from its 113.17 high of 18 Jul 2018 has managed to stall at the 110.80 key medium-term support which is defined by the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 26 Mar 2018 low, former swing high areas of 13 Jun/03 Jul 2018 and close to the pull-back support of the former major descending resistance from Jun 2015 high.
  • Since hitting a low 110.59 on 31 Jul 2018, the pair has started to evolve into a minor bullish reversal “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration with its neckline resistance at 111.20 (see 1-hour chart).
  • The short-term hourly RSI oscillator (a momentum indicator) remains in a positive dynamic holding above a significant corresponding ascending support at the 40 level.
  • The next significant short-term resistances stand at 111.90 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide from 18 Jul 2018 high to 31 Jul 2018 low & exit potential of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders) follow by 112.20 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide from 18 Jul 2018 high to 31 Jul 2018 low & the former minor swing low areas of 16/17/20 Jul 2018).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 110.80

Resistances: 111.20, 111.90 & 112.20

Next support: 110.28

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 110.80 key pivotal support holds and an hourly close above 111.20 is likely to reinforce a potential up move to target the next intermediate resistances at 111.90 follow by 112.20 in the first step.

However, failure to hold at 110.80 shall damage the medium-term uptrend for a deeper corrective decline towards the next short-term support at 110.28.

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:56 AM
GBP/AUD stretched and nearing known reversal area
Today 06:01 AM
Gold was overbought weeks ago, according to this measure
Today 03:17 AM
NZD/USD skids on China concerns, Nikkei bounces into US tech earnings
Yesterday 11:51 PM
AUD/USD and copper slump for a 6th day, ASX 200 regains balance
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Biden Drops Out, Tech Stocks Bounce Back
Yesterday 07:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of stock market board
GBP/AUD stretched and nearing known reversal area
By:
David Scutt
Today 06:01 AM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD and copper slump for a 6th day, ASX 200 regains balance
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:43 PM
      asia_04
      USD/CNH eyes fresh highs as PBOC cuts rates, USD/JPY bullish reversal incoming?
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 06:34 AM
        indices_screen
        GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 02:47 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.