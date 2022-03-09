EURUSD rebound under review

For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, supportive headlines helped the EURUSD finish towards the top of the FX leaders board overnight, behind only the Skandies, the NOK, SEK, and DKK.

March 9, 2022 4:05 AM
Bank notes of different currencies

An announcement by the U.S and the UK banning Russian oil imports as well as a pledge by EU leaders to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by year-end have the potential to deliver the fatal economic strike needed to bring President Putin’s war machine to its knees.

Also, providing support to the EURUSD reports the European Union could unveil a potentially extensive bond issuance program to finance the continent’s energy and defence needs. Although the size of the potential issuance is still to be determined, the proposal could be presented after an informal summit in Versailles and is another show of Western unity behind Ukraine.

After making a fresh cycle low at 1.0805 earlier this week, the EURUSD was able to close higher at 1.0910 (0.52%), while EURCHF held onto the bulk of its gains to close the session at 1.0125 (0.82).

Turning to the charts, the EURUSD has fallen by ~6% from its February 1.1495 high, while EURCHF has fallen by a similar magnitude. This suggests that the overnight rally in EURUSD and EURCHF was traders locking in profits, not a trend reversal.

More so, as the war in Ukraine is likely to push back ECB hikes until 2023, heightens the risk premia attached to European assets. And as real money accounts increase hedges on European assets.

As such, the preference is to sell bounces in the EURUSD, leaning against the layer of resistance between 1.1200 and 1.12230 looking for a push lower towards the “Covid Crash” 1.0636 low.

EURUSD daily chart 9th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 9th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR USD Forex Trading FOREX Russia Ukraine conflict

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Watching for hawkish overtones in the RBA minutes
Today 11:32 PM
Gold hesitates at its ATH, USD drifting higher towards 105: Asian Open
Today 10:35 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week - May 20, 2024
Today 04:00 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Coiling Just Below Key 1.0900 Level
Today 03:49 PM
EURUSD Outlook: FOMC Minutes and Flash PMI on the Horizon
Today 03:36 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX set for a quiet start ahead of Fed minutes, NVDA earnings
Today 01:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Research
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
By:
Matt Simpson
May 9, 2024 10:15 PM
    Day trader looking at trading screens
    EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 9, 2024 03:54 PM
      united_kingdom_03
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 8, 2024 08:25 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 7, 2024 07:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.