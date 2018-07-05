European market higher but Asian equities wobble

Although European markets started the day on a marginally higher note, Asian markets felt the full weight of the pressure a day before the US starts imposing punitive tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese products with China expected to retaliate with tariffs on US goods of the same value.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 5, 2018 5:19 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Although European markets started the day on a marginally higher note, Asian markets felt the full weight of the pressure a day before the US starts imposing punitive tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese products with China expected to retaliate with tariffs on US goods of the same value.

Greenback wobbles ahead of tariff deadline

The US currency is wobbling against the pound and the common currency and is down from a six week high against the yen. 

The euro is trading up 0.34% against the greenback while the pound strengthened against the US currency by 0.11% with the potential fallout of the tariff tit-for-tat between the US and China remaining the main theme to colour early trading. 

Later in the day, however, the focus will shift onto a set of key US economic indicators which will provide an insight into the health of the domestic labour market, housing demand and the state of the services industry. None of them are expected to throw a major surprise which will dovetail with the Federal Reserve’s recent discussions.

The FOMC is due to release their minutes this afternoon which are broadly expected to show an upbeat view of the US economy and potentially confirm that the Fed may stay the course on its rate setting agenda. But markets could still end up being disrupted by central bankers’ comments about the impact of the tariff wars between the US and its major trade partners.

Oil prices slip ahead of US oil data

Global trade war fears continue to affect markets outside of equities and currencies as witnessed by the price drop in oil. The black gold was on the slide after two weeks of strong gains and because the US market was closed for a public holiday Wednesday most of the selling was happening in Asia. 

The US benchmark contract traded down 0.4% while September Brent slipped 0.7%. The US weekly crude oil data is due to be released at 4pm London time and will show if US crude oil inventories continued to decline as they have for the last seven weeks, according to the US EIA.e

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 USD Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.