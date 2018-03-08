Euro Drops Despite ECB Dropping Easing Bias

Mission accomplished by Draghi. ECB President Draghi will no doubt have walked away from the latest ECB meeting and press conference with a certain bounce in his stride as he successfully managed to talk down the euro despite delivering a hawkish adjustment.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 8, 2018 11:40 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Mission accomplished by Draghi. ECB President Draghi will no doubt have walked away from the latest ECB meeting and press conference with a certain bounce in his stride as he successfully managed to talk down the euro despite delivering a hawkish adjustment. 

Whilst the ECB kept rates unchanged and made no changes to the current quantitative easing programme, Draghi did drop the easing bias in the forward guidance. This effectively moves the ECB one step closer towards ending its stimulus programme, a hawkish move in no uncertain terms. 

As is common from Draghi, hawkish moves are often accompanied by a dovish press conference in order to keep a balanced approach and to prevent the euro getting carried away with itself. 

And today was no different, with Draghi persuading the markets that the move to drop the easing bias was a “backward looking”, “unanimous decision”, pouring cold water on any suspicions that the ECB had suddenly turned hawkish. 

Draghi also continued to stress that victory can’t yet be declared on inflation, which is now only expected to reach 1.4% in 2019, down from 1.5%.  

On trade wars an increasingly more outspoken Draghi wasn’t going to let this opportunity pass without some comments directed at Trump over his steel tariffs. 

Although potentially the most out spoken comment from any central bank President in recent times it was still delivered with a certain element of European elegance “If you put tariffs against your allies, one wonders who the enemies are?” 

Draghi made clear his opinion that unilateral trade decisions are dangerous which sucked more life out of the euro. 

Market reaction: 

EUR/USD was trading around 0.3% lower moving into the announcement at $1.2370. Following the dropping of the easing bias, the single currency soared, hitting a peak of $1.2446. 

However, through the course of the distinctly dovish press conference EUR/USD pared gains. With the help of upbeat consumer sentiment data and diminishing trade war fears in the US, EUR/USD continues to sink lower hitting a low of $1.2325.  

A stronger euro had been a source of concern for the ECB given its negative effect on inflation, today’s post press conference decline could work to alleviate some of those concerns, at least in the short term. 

 The weaker euro and improved global sentiment has seen European indices charge higher. The DAX is up just shy of 1%, whilst EuroStoxx index is trading some 1.15% higher.

Related tags: USD Euro EUR Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Today 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Today 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Today 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 17, 2025 02:38 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 16, 2025 08:07 PM
      US_flag_NYC
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 16, 2025 02:07 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 15, 2025 10:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.