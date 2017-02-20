EUR USD Eurozone PMIs FOMC minutes in focus

There wasn’t much in the way of economic data today and US stock markets are closed because of Presidents’ Day holiday. Stating the obvious here, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 20, 2017 4:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There wasn’t much in the way of economic data today and US stock markets are closed because of Presidents’ Day holiday. Stating the obvious here, but it has been a rather quiet and dull day in the markets. Things will hopefully pick up from Tuesday, although Wednesday is likely to be most important day of the week – certainly for the dollar – due to the release of the FOMC’s last meeting minutes. Will the minutes convey any important information to cause the markets to move in a meaningful way? That remains to be seen. It could be a slow, lethargic week otherwise. I think the next big move in the FX markets will not happen until March 15, when the Fed’s next policy decision is due. Given the recent hawkish comments from Janet Yellen, we may see a surprise rate increase then.  But as far as the short-term is concerned, expect to see more chop and churn in the FX markets and continued strength in equities.

In terms of this week, Tuesday will see the release of the latest manufacturing and services PMI numbers from the Eurozone, which could see increased volatility in the EUR/USD and euro crosses. On Wednesday we will have some further important data from Europe, including German ifo and the second estimate of UK GDP, which will likely be revised slightly higher after the surprisingly strong performance from the manufacturing sector in December. From North America, we will have Canadian retail sales, but as mentioned the focus will primarily be on those FOMC meeting minutes. Not a lot will be happening on Thursday while on Friday the focus will be on the Canadian CPI as well as new US home sales data.

From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD looks poised to push higher in the short-term outlook. On Friday, it gave back almost the entire gains it had made from the day before. As a result, it formed an inside bar formation as the day’s trading range was contained inside that of Thursday’s. It is likely that there will be some significant stop orders either side of Thursday or Friday’s range. Given the bullish hammer candlestick formation from Wednesday at the top of the key long-term support range of between 1.0460 and 10525 (which was re-established in January after a brief break at the end of last year), the short-term bias looks to be moderately bullish. Thus what we may see going forward is for the EUR/USD to dip below Friday’s range, trap the sellers, before it potentially pushes higher again. An interesting level where price may find support around is at 1.0580 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level against the most recent low.

Our long-term view on the EUR/USD will turn back decisively bearish only if and when price breaks below that 1.0460-1.0525 support range. Until and unless that happens, we are wary of a potentially sharp short-squeeze rally towards 1.0830/75 resistance rage and possibly even 1.1000.

17.02.20 eurusd daily

Related tags: EUR/USD trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      banks_03
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 20, 2025 06:01 PM
        USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 20, 2025 09:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.