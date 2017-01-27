EUR USD big picture still the same

Believe it or not, January is about to come to an end. Back in December, the ECB extended the duration of its QE stimulus package […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 27, 2017 6:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Believe it or not, January is about to come to an end. Back in December, the ECB extended the duration of its QE stimulus package while the Fed raised interest rates. The divergence between monetary policies in the two regions thus expanded further, and calls for EUR/USD parity increased. But despite all the doom and gloom about the euro, the currency is holding up relatively well against the US dollar. Its stay beneath 1.05 was short-lived. It has managed to turn positive for the month and thus year after climbing back above its 2017 opening price of around 1.0518 in the first week of the year. As long as the EUR/USD remains above this level, the short-term bias remains bullish – speaking objectively.

However, the EUR/USD’s fundamental outlook remains bleak. While the latest US growth estimate was admittedly disappointing, it is worth remembering that Donald Trump’s ambitious fiscal plans point to stronger growth in the coming quarters. Market participants may not pay much attention to the past if Trump keeps up his promises. To be fair, he has hit the ground running, making a number of executive orders in his first week as the President. So, hopes that he will boost economic growth are alive and this may keep the dollar bid.

The long-term technical outlook for the EUR/USD likewise remains bearish. No major resistance levels have been broken yet. Imagine a yearly candlestick pattern is being formed. It could be that the EUR/USD is currently residing in the upper shadow area of its yearly candle, which will complete at the end of this year. Thus, the real selling pressure could start if/when price moves and stays below the 1.05 handle. That is when the yearly range will probably start to expand as price most likely heads towards – and potentially beyond – parity. So, with that in mind, it is always worth remembering that a major high could be about to form in the coming weeks or months on the EUR/USD.

Conversely, if the EUR/USD starts to break above more resistance levels then the above bearish view will become less appealing. Some of the short-term key resistance levels are at 1.0710 and 1.0870, though more significant levels are at 1.1300 and 1.1500. If and when the EUR/USD moves above these levels then the bearish outlook would become well and truly over. For the time being though, I am still giving the bears the benefit of the doubt.

17.01.27 EURUSD m

Related tags: EUR/USD trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      banks_03
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 20, 2025 06:01 PM
        USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 20, 2025 09:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.