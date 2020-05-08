EU indices significantly up this morning TA focus on Airbus

European stocks report | Airbus | ING Groep | Swiss Re...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2020 4:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices significantly up | this morning TA focus on Airbus

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index gaining 1.1%. Both Germany's DAX 30 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 increased 1.4%, and France's CAC 40 was up 1.5%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
79% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
70% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 59% Wednesday (below the 20D moving average).
24% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 22% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 2.38pts to 32.43, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
retail, basic resources, financial services

Europe worst 3 sectors
health care, automobiles & parts, telecommunications

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 7bps to -0.51% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 2bps to -21bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
FR : Victory in Europe Day
UK : May Day Bank Holiday
GE 07:00: Mar Balance of Trade, exp.: E20.8B
GE 07:00: Mar Balance of Trade s.a, exp.: E21.6B
GE 07:00: Mar Exports MoM s.a, exp.: 1.3%
GE 07:00: Mar Imports MoM s.a, exp.: -1.6%
GE 07:00: Mar Current Account, exp.: E23.7B
EC 09:00: Eurogroup Video Conference

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD climbed further to 1.0848 and GBP/USD advanced to 1.2401. USD/JPY was little changed at 106.34. This morning, government data showed that Japan's household spending dropped 6.0% on year in March (-6.5% estimated).

Spot gold extended its rally to $1,719 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
U.K. stock market is closed for Early May Bank Holiday.


#GERMANY#
The German Federal Statistical Office reported a trade surplus of 17.4 billion euros in March (18.8 billion euros surplus expected), where exports dropped 11.8% on month (-5.0% expected) and imports slid 5.1% (-4.0% expected).


#FRANCE#
Airbus, an aircraft manufacturer, reported that it logged net orders for 9 commercial aircraft from its A320 production line from Avolon in April, and total net orders (after cancellations) stood at 299 aircraft, compared with 290 aircraft in March.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Euronext, a stock exchange operator, reported that total cash market transaction value rose 17.5% on year in April and equity derivatives volume increased 26.1%.


#SPAIN#
Ferrovial, a sustainable infrastructure operator, reported that 1Q net loss widened to 111 million euros from 98 million euros in the prior-year period, citing a 39 million euros provision for the Airports division due to the COVID-19. Meanwhile, EBITDA totaled 75 million euros, compared with an EBITDA loss of 231 million euros last year, on revenue of 1.38 billion euros, up 12%.


#BENELUX#
ING Groep, a banking and financial services group, announced that 1Q net income dropped 40.1% on year to 670 million euros, as loan loss provisions jumped to 661 million euros from 207 million euros in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, net interest income grew 0.5% to 3.50 billion euros, while CET1 ratio fell to 14.0% from 14.7% in the same quarter last year.

Galapagos, a pharmaceutical research company, posted 1Q net loss widened to 51 million euros from 49 million euros in the prior-year period, while operating loss narrowed 45 million euros from 53 million euros on revenue of 98 million euros, up from 33 million euros.


#ITALY#

Leonardo, an aerospace and defense company, said it swung to a 1Q net loss of 59 million euros from a net profit of 77 million euros in the prior-year period and EBIT sank 80.8% on year to 30 million euros on revenue of 2.59 billion euros, down 4.9%. The company announced the suspension of its 2020 guidance previous disclosed in March due to the COVID-19.



#SWITZERLAND#
Swiss Re's, an insurance group, "AA-" credit rating outlook was revised to "Negative" from "Stable" at S&P Global Ratings. The rating agency said: "The negative outlook indicates the possibility that we could lower the ratings by one notch if the underwriting performance of Swiss Re's P/C business does not perform broadly in line with our expectations."


EX-DIVIDEND
Alcon: SF0.19, Hennes & Mauritz: SEK4.9
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Today 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Today 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Today 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Today 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold didn’t last long below $2000 despite higher US yields and dollar
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 19, 2024 01:40 AM
        Forex trading
        JPY futures near sentiment extreme, USD set to retrace? COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2024 01:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.