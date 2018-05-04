Dollar drag on stocks resumes ahead of payrolls

U.S. stock index futures rolled over after a positive start for the 9th time in 10 sessions on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 4, 2018 11:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S. stock index futures rolled over after a positive start for the 9th time in 10 sessions on Friday, underscoring the drag on equity market momentum from dollar and inflation concerns that have now dogged trading for around three months. Investors may need more evidence of strengthening sentiment than U.S. markets erasing much of their losses towards Thursday’s close, though with indices largely flat as we head into the middle of the year after what’s shaping up to be the biggest weekly fall for global shares, participants will be alert to any sign of a turn.

European shares continued their outperformance of Asia and North American markets since basing towards the end of March, though here, the bank sector stood out on the downside following disappointing first quarter earnings from HSBC. Still, solid earnings from large index constituents of German indices, the FTSE 100’s ICAG, owner of British Airways, and others, provided a positive tilt for benchmarks like the STOXX Europe 600.

Markets on this side of the Atlantic have however been prone to the same U.S. yield and greenback-related fears that have stoked turbulence for global shares, so the afternoon’s U.S. monthly employment data will be critically important. Updates on average weekly earnings growth will receive the most airplay, as they have for months, due to their relationship with a potential quickening of inflation that could encourage the Fed to tighten policy more aggressively. The central bank tacitly affirmed on Wednesday that it intends to conduct three 25 basis point rate rises this year, after the first in March.

On a monthly basis, average hourly earnings were forecast by consensus compiled by Thomson Reuters to rise 0.2%, a slight fall from the month before when wages inched 0.3% higher. The annual rate of growth expected was 2.7% after 2.6% in February. Given the market’s rapt attention on how inflation signals could impact policy, the dollar, already reversing a broad consolidation over the last two days, is likely to stride higher again should wage growth readings beat forecasts. Headline payrolls were forecast to be 192,000, after a below-long-term-average 103,000 new jobs were created in March. Absent another large upside or downside surprise, the jobs data will play second fiddle in terms of their ability to move market sentiment.

Trade talks between the States and China were also in focus, particularly after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s off-hand comment to the media as he embarked on the final day of discussions with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, that they were “having very good conversations”. The encouragement may have given a fillip to sentiment, though markets have expressed some scepticism about both the process of the talks and what they could achieve. Unless concrete pathways to agreements emerge from the negotiations that could lower the temperature of a U.S.-China trade situation that was spiralling into full-blown conflict just weeks ago, a breakthrough from the talks looks unlikely.


Related tags: Dollar USD NFP Inflation

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Pushes Below January Range Ahead of US NFP Report
Today 04:25 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
Today 04:07 PM
EUR/JPY forecast: Strong Japanese wages boost yen, BoJ rate hike bets
Today 02:45 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as Alphabet disappoints & trade concerns weigh
Today 02:13 PM
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bears Go for the Break
Today 01:47 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Key risk remains tariffs as focus momentarily shifts to data
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
      stocks_03
      Markets react to Trump win: US futures, dollar surge, commodities drop
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
        GettyImages-485112085
        US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 9, 2024 12:19 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.