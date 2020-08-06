BoE holds Interest Rates unchanged

Earlier this morning, the Bank of England left its Monetary policy unchanged, as expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2020 3:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BoE holds Interest Rates unchanged

Earlier this morning, the Bank of England left its Monetary policy unchanged, as expected, with Interest Rate maintained at 0.1% and Quantitative Easing maintained at GBP 745 billion. Monetary Policy Committee members were unanimously in favor of status quo. 

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD has broken above the upper boundary of bullish channel in place since May and remains on the upside. It also remains supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI is well directed but overbought. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2670. The nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.3205 and a second one would be set at set at 2019 top at 1.3515 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 25, 2024 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 24, 2024 12:30 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 24, 2024 06:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.