﻿

AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU employment at the helm

Due to the shorter trading week, we take a look at how AUD/USD has performed around Easter over the past 30 years.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:00 AM
aus_04
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The RBA held their cash rate at 4.35% as widely expected at their last meeting, and removed their slightly hawkish bias from the statement. This initially led to a weakening of the Australian dollar on renewed bets that the RBA may cut sooner than later, yet the Fed surprised by maintaining three 25bp cuts this year in their dot plot, which sent the US dollar broadly lower and AUD/USD above 66c.

 

Australian employment figures for February were also strong, and simply do not allow any wriggle room for the RBA to cut in my opinion. Unemployment fell back to 3.7% (4% prior), 116.5k jobs were added (78.2k of which were full-time jobs).

 

And whilst the Fed surprised by continuing to favour three cuts, I just do not see how the RBA can justify a lower cash rate with such strong employment figures. I said it at the time, and I’ll say it again; a 4.35% cash rate is likely to stay for some time. And by that, I mean most of the year.

 

20240322auweekaheadcalendar

 

  • AUD/USD recouped all of the prior week’s losses and closed firmly above 66c
  • AUD/JPY rose to a 9-year high above 99
  • A potential basing pattern is forming on AUD/USD weekly chart
  • AUD/NZD rose to a 16-week high and has 1.09 within easy reach

 

Market Outlook AUD/USD

 

AU inflation is the biggest domestic event for a small week:

There’s not a huge amount of top-tier data this week, which will also be cut short to four days due to the long Easter weekend.  Of course, the standout event domestically is the monthly CPI report. The RBA still deem inflation as “too high” so softer figures will be welcomed, but we really need to see falling inflation alongside a notably weaker jobs market before we can get too excited about RBA cuts, I my opinion.

 

The fact is that inflation remains above the RBA’s 2-3% target, and the rate that is slows is also declining. If it is too high now, what if it ticks higher like we saw in the US? It is certainly not impossible. And that would surely further support the Australian dollar.

20240321auCPI2

 

AUD/USD forward returns around Easter:

Due to the shorter trading week, let’s take a look at how AUD/USD has performed around Easter over the past 30 years.

  • The Monday before Easter has generated the strongest negative returns, with an average of -0.16% and median of -0.24%
  • Returns between Tuesday and Thursday ahead of Easter appear to be negligible (random)
  • The Wednesday following Easter has averaged the strongest returns of 0.11%, whereas the strongest median returns are on the following Thursday at 0.19%

2024032fwdreturnsAUD

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

A head and shoulders patterns is forming on the AUD/USD daily chart, which if successful projects a bearish target just below 0.6350. The ‘right shoulder’ (RS) was a shooting star candle which failed to close above the 200-day EMA, and the following day’s trade saw a clear break of the 200-day MA. Prices closed above the ‘neckline’ of the H&S pattern, and I suspect a reasonable chance of it holding above the neckline – at least at the beginning of the week – due to a quiet economic calendar.

 

20240324audusd

 

But as I doubt the Fed’s ability to cut three times this year as the dot plot suggests, I am open guard for a break lower towards 64c, even though further the downside for AUD/USD could be limited due to its ability to hold up over the past year despite extremely negative sentiment. Ultimately, the wheels likely need to fall off of the global economy to see AUD/USD fall substantially from current levels. And for now, that seems to be an outlier scenario.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex AUD USD Australia Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: What’s next after a volatile week for US dollar?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dumps to 1.2600 on Dovish BOE
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold eases from all time high, inflation data in focus
Yesterday 07:56 AM
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
US dollar analysis: DXY extends recovery - Forex Friday
March 22, 2024 11:00 AM
US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
March 22, 2024 02:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD analysis: What’s next after a volatile week for US dollar?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 08:00 PM
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dumps to 1.2600 on Dovish BOE
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 02:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      US dollar analysis: DXY extends recovery - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 22, 2024 11:00 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 22, 2024 02:13 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.