AUD/USD probes trend support ahead of Waller speech: Asian Open

AUD/USD has pulled back into a key zone of support ahead of what could become a very binary Fed speech from Waller.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:22 PM
Federal Reserve eagle
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

I noted in Friday’s Week Ahead report that, for whatever reason, January 15th had averaged the strongest daily returns for the US dollar index alongside the high win rate of 78.9%. So, it is interesting to see that the US dollar index did indeed turn higher yesterday and was nearly the strongest major (a close second place behind the euro).

 

The US dollar index remains within its tight range flagged in Friday’s report, although now in the top half of that range. Traders remain heavily net-short the US dollar on bets on multiple rate cuts, so a key event for traders to watch is FOMC member Waller’s speech titled “Economic Outlook” at 11:00 EST on Tuesday (16:00 GMT, 03:00 AETD). Ultimately, traders will want to see Waller’s outlook align with their pricing of multiple rate cuts, as failure to do so could end up supporting the US dollar due to short-covering and weigh on appetite for risk.

 

Trading volumes are expected to pick up in the European and US session with US traders returning to their desks after a 3-day weekend.

 

Australian inflation rose 1% in December according to the Melbourne Institute’s CPI gauge, up from 0.3% the month prior. It doesn’t generally carry the same weigh as official CPI data as it is considered to be less reliable, but it is something to take in mind ahead of employment data on Thursday and the quarterly CPI report on January 31.

 

20240116movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:30 – Australian consumer sentiment (Westpac)
  • 10:50 – Japan’s producer price index
  • 11:30 – Australian building permits, private housing approvals
  • 18:00 – German CPI
  • 18:00 – UK employment, average earnings, claiming count
  • 20:00 – ZEW economic sentiment for Germany and Eurozone, consumer CPI expectations
  • 12:30 – Canadian inflation report
  • 02:00 – BOE governor Bailey speaks
  • 03:00 – Fed Waller speech: Economic Outlook

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 is coiling up on the daily chart and formed an indecision candle last week to show overall indecision (and low volatility)
  • This could suggest volatility is to return, but as for when it remains to be seen
  • But given we’re trading within a tight range near the 2023 highs, bulls may want to question how much more upside potential there is – as a sustained bullish breakout likely requires a dovish Fed and RBA
  • Energy and financial stocks are the strongest ASX sectors this year so far, with materials and utilities lagging

20240116asxglance

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

Last week I highlighted a potential long swing trade opportunity for AUD/USD, and whilst it remains valid with prices holding above th0.6640 low – it is trading a bit too close for comfort for my liking. Besides, we may have a binary outcome from Fed Waller’s speech which could just as easily see it break to new lows as it could rally higher form current levels.

 

AUD/USD has closed beneath the Q3 open for the first time since December 13th, which has dragged the RSI (2) back into oversold and invalidated its small bullish divergence. Should Waller deliver a hawkish speech it could weigh on risk and send AUD/USD towards 0.66 initially, a break beneath which beings the volume cluster around 0.6546 onto focus.

20240116audusd

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD breakdown a sign soft landing euphoria may have run its course?
Yesterday 10:42 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 15, 2024
Yesterday 04:51 PM
FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
Yesterday 12:30 PM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:35 AM
Nikkei surge threatened by elevated USD/JPY reversal risk
Yesterday 05:35 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Yield differentials are supporting the euro (for now)
Yesterday 03:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
January 11, 2024 10:33 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY hints at double top ahead of US inflation: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 10, 2024 10:18 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY taps 145, ASX 200 surges with seasonality fully behind it
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 19, 2023 10:03 PM
        japan_04
        USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2023 10:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.