USD falters ahead of US CPI, ASX set to track Wall Street higher? Asian Open

The USD was weaker despite higher producer prices, as traders placed greater emphasis on last month's figures being revised lower. And that now sees a 51% chance of a September Fed cut, according to Fed Fund futures.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 12:11 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

If there’s a case to be made that traders simply see what they want, it is visible in the US dollar’s reaction compared to headlines. Jerome Powell said that whilst he expects inflation to move lower, it likely won’t be as quickly as he expected. And US producer prices were hotter than expected on the eve of a Key CPI report, Yet traders took more notice of that fact that prior figures were revised lower. Perhaps I’m wrong to do so, but I would place greater emphasis on incoming data over downward revisions of past data. Yet with bond yields and the US dollar lower, who am I to argue.

 

  • The US dollar closed below 105 and US yields were broadly lower on bets the Fed could cut rates this year.
  • Fed fund futures now imply a 51% chance of a September rate cut, or 45.2% chance of one in November.
  • GBP/USD was the strongest major thanks to firmer economic data bringing doubt to a June rate cut by the BOE
  • A bullish engulfing day formed on NZD/USD, AUD/USD closed at a 6-day high
  • Gold recouped most of Monday’s losses to reveal demand around $2333
  • Wall Street indices pushed higher to see the S&P 500 trade just -0.34% from its all-time high, whilst the Nasdaq 100 is -0.77% below its record high

 

 

US dollar index (DXY) technical analysis:

20240515usd

We didn’t see the expected bounce on the US dollar, which instead has closed below 105 with an outside day and is now trying to hold above the 50-dy EMA. Yet I remain unconvinced prices will simply fall to my 104.50 target unless CPI data comes in very soft later today. RSI (2) is approaching oversold, and the 50-day EMA is likely to provide a level of support, at least initially.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q2 2024

 

BOE June cut appears less likely

UK data threw an inevitable spanner in the work for a potential June cut from the BOE, with earnings remaining relatively high at 6% (or 5.7% y/y including bonus, above 5.3% expected and unchanged from prior). The jobless claimant amount also fell to 8.9l (13.9k expected) and prior revised to -2.4k from 10.9k. -177 jobs were lost, but this was not as bad as the -215k consensus estimate. Still, BOE’s Chief Economist Pill said that it was “not unreasonable” to consider rate cuts over the summer, although it is unclear whether this refers to June or August. My bet August, and the rebound of GBP appears to back this up.

 

US-China trade war heating up one more

Shots have been fired by the Whitehouse after they unveiled steeper of tariffs on China, which include EV batteries, medical products and computer chips. EV duties have quadrupled from 5% to 100% and semiconductors have been doubled to 50%. Clearly this is a ploy to look tough on China in the name of in the name of American jobs in the lead up to the elections. Yet it is worth pointing out these inflationary policies could become an own goal and spark a fresh trade war. As expected, China were quick to vow retaliation and take measures to defend its interests.

 

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

  • 09:50 – Japan foreigner stock/bond purchases
  • 11:30 – Australia wage price index
  • 19:00 – Euro GDP, employment, industrial production
  • 22:30 – UC CPI, retail sales
  • 00:00 – Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks, US business inventories, retail inventories
  • 02:00 – Fed Atlanta GDPnow

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q2 2024

 

ASX 200 technical analysis:

  • The ASX 200 cash index formed a relatively small bearish outside / engulfing day as it retraced against last week’s bullish range expansion
  • Given Wall Street remains supported and SPI futures were higher overnight, I suspect the cash index is building up for another leg higher
  • SPI 200 futures are on track for a bullish engulfing day, and prices have been coiling up within a small symmetrical triangle pattern which assumes a bullish breakout
  • The 1-hour chart shows a volume cluster around 7780, so any low-volatility retracements towards the 7772 low could be appealing to bullish sewing traders
  • RSI (2) is overbought, hence the bias for an initial retracement lower before the anticipated breakout occurs
  • A break above 7800 assumes bullish continuation, and brings the 7580 high into focus, below the 7866 high-volume nice

20240515asxataglance

20240515asx200

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX USD DXY Forex

Latest market news

View more
Nikkei 225 faces crucial technical test as USD/JPY correlations go AWOL
Today 11:08 PM
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
Today 06:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
Today 04:44 PM
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Vulnerable as Leading Indicator Points to a Decline in Inflation
Today 03:21 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX unchanged after hotter PPI & as GameStop soars
Today 01:57 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to key US inflation data
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
US dollar stabilises ahead of Powell, PPI, USD/JPY eyes 157: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:40 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 9, 2024 10:15 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD ‘rebound’ lacks the enthusiasm of last week’s selloff: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 8, 2024 10:28 PM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD snaps 4-day winning streak, ASX 200 set to follow? Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 7, 2024 10:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.