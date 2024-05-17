GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling

GBPUSD Analysis: with the upcoming BOE statement, CPI metrics, and Flash PMI results, April highs are challenged for further bull runs

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 3:12 PM
united_kingdom_05
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBPUSD Analysis: a weekly uptrend ceiling is being approached near 1.2730
  • Upcoming CPI metrics are awaited on Wednesday to confirm a 3-month downtrend streak
  • BOE Governor Bailey’s speech on Tuesday is awaited to clarify the rate cut timeline

Latest statements from Governor Andrew Bailey reflected the bullish potential of the UK economy, as he claimed that markets have not yet priced in the full impact of the coming rate cuts below the 16-year highs.

The optimism of the BOE will be confirmed by the consumer price inflation results on Wednesday if the metrics revealed a 3-month downtrend streak.

From an investment perspective, the latest BOE release highlighted an underperformance in productivity growth and business investment. In terms of the Purchasing Manager’s Index, the previous flash manufacturing PMI fell below expansion levels with the latest result at 48.7. Meanwhile, the final services PMI increased further to 55, reflecting a generally mixed signal.

GBPUSD Analysis – Daily Timeframe – Logarithmic Scale

GBPUSD Analysis _2024

The downward duplicate of this year’s up trending parallel channel remained valid this week, with the 1.27 resistance lying in the mid-channel range. A break above 1.2730 zone is needed to confirm further uptrends toward the upper end of the channel near March highs. The resistance near march highs can be encompassed in a range between 1.2830 and 1.2880. On the downside, the lower end of the duplicated channel is expected to potentially hold support near 1.2450, given the initial break below 1.25.

Another factor to consider on the GBPUSD charts is the FOMC minutes and insights. The pair’s uptrend this week was boosted by a weaker dollar amid lower U.S inflation rates, and related news can impact the chart once again.

Related tags: British Pound BOE Technical Analysis GBP/USD

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
Today 12:15 PM
USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
Today 04:48 AM
The US dollar may not be ready to roll over just yet: The Week Ahead
Today 04:06 AM
Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
Yesterday 10:58 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 eye a solid close for the week: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest British Pound articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBPUSD Forecast: Support Levels and Pre-BOE Sentiment
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 8, 2024 10:37 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
    By:
    James Stanley
    March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Breakout After 1.2500 Test
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 14, 2023 06:06 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Short-Term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Halted at Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 5, 2023 03:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.