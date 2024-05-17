Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30

Our silver analysis suggests that the precious metal could potentially rise far beyond the $30 level, if the recent gains by gold and copper are anything to go by and in light of the big technical breakout from a multi-year consolidation pattern.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:00 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

As we have been banging on about for weeks, silver has finally broken the $30 level today, to reach its highest levels since 2013. Precious metals were looking strong even before the release of this week’s mostly weaker US data. But the weaker data has inspired fresh buying in metals and we could see gold set a new record too in the coming days. Our silver analysis suggests that the precious metal could potentially rise far beyond the $30 level, if the recent gains by gold and copper are anything to go by and in light of the big technical breakout from a multi-year consolidation pattern.

Silver analysis video and insights on gold

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

Silver analysis: US dollar resumes drop and Chinese markets rally

 

This week’s data releases from the US have underscored the view that the economic growth is losing momentum and that inflation is heading lower. This gave traders, who had already been selling into the dollar’s recovery attempts, more reason to swap their dollars for foreign currencies and precious metals. For the same reason, equity indices hit fresh record highs in the US.

 

The big recovery in Chinese markets and the upsurge in copper all seem to indicate that China has turned a corner, or about to with all the stimulus that the government has unleashed there. What’s more, we have seen improvement in Eurozone and UK data too, boosting the appeal of the euro and pound.

 

Thus, gold and silver’s recent gains partly reflect a weaker dollar and increased odds of a rate cut by the Fed, although the bulk of its gains have been driven by inflation hedging demand and central bank purchases (in the case of gold).

 

Silver analysis: Technical levels and factors to watch

 

Silver analysis

Source: TradingView.com

With silver now above the key $30 level, the key question is whether it can hold the breakout. I think it may well hold the breakout given the length of time it had spent below it prior to the breakout. From here, silver could go on much higher. The initial upside targets are those Fibonacci extension levels shown on the chart at $30.82 (127.2%) and $32.13 (161.8%). Subsequent bullish targets could be much higher, which we will cover another time. The line in the sand for this bullish outlook is now today’s earlier low at $29.46. For as long as this level is now maintained, the path of least resistance would be to the upside.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Silver Gold Precious metals Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
Today 02:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
Today 12:15 PM
USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
Today 04:48 AM
The US dollar may not be ready to roll over just yet: The Week Ahead
Today 04:06 AM
Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
Yesterday 10:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Silver articles

Research
Silver analysis: Precious metal about to break $30 barrier
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 15, 2024 04:00 PM
    gold_06
    Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 10, 2024 12:36 AM
      gpbusd_03
      GBP/USD key levels into BOE, silver considers its next breakout
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 9, 2024 04:43 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        Gold and silver analysis: Grey metal poised for fresh breakout
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 7, 2024 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.