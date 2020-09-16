Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Lack Upward Momentum





On Wednesday, U.S. stocks scrapped earlier gains to close mixed. Thewas 36 points higher (+0.13%) to 28032, while thedeclined 15 points (-0.46%) to 3385 and thesank 191 points (-1.67%) to 11247.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewAs expected, theat 0.00%-0.25%. The central bank said it would keep interest rates near zero at least throughEnergy (+4.04%), Banks (+1.43%) and Capital Goods (+1.43%) sectors performed the best, while Technology Hardware & Equipment (-2.33%), Retailing (-1.67%) and Media (-1.4%) sectors lagged behind.such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +8.68% to $11.64), Diamondback Energy (FANG +7.9% to $32.91) and Marathon Oil (MRO +5.07% to $4.56) rallied as oil prices surged 5.0%.was the top gainer, while Illumina Inc (ILMN -8.44%) andwere among the top losers.Approximately 64.2% (same as in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 53.7% (52.5% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed thatrose 0.6% on month in August (+1.0% expected).European stocks were broadly higher. Theadvanced 0.58%, Germany's DAX 30 gained 0.29%, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.13%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 retreated 0.44%.The benchmarkincreased one basis point to 0.688%.U.S.(October) jumped 4.9% to $40.16 a barrel. Oil prices rose after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected reduction of 4.4 million barrels in crude-oil stockpiles (+1.3 million barrels expected).rose $5.00 (+0.25%) to $1,959 an ounce.On the forex front, thewas broadly stable at 93.10, as the Fed signal that it would keep interest rates at current level through 2023.dropped 0.3% to 1.1810.rose 0.6% to 1.2961, posting a three-day rebound. Official data showed that U.K. CPI grew 0.2% on year in August (flat expected). Later today, The Bank of England is expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged (benchmark rate at 0.10% expected).slid 0.4% to 105.01, down for a third straight session. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate at -0.10% later in the day.was little changed at 1.3176. Government data showed that Canada's CPI grew 0.1% on year in August (+0.4% expected).Meanwhile,gained 0.2% to 0.6732, extending its rally to a fourth straight session. New Zealand's economy shrank 12.4% on year in the second quarter (-12.8% expected), according to the government.