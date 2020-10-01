Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Charge Higher





On Thursday, U.S. stocks advanced further. Theedged up 35 points (+0.13%) to 27816, thegained 17 points (+0.53%) to 3380, and thejumped 165 points (+1.45%) to 11583.S&P 500 Index: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewThe U.S. Labor Department reported thatfell to 837,000 for the week ended September 26 (850,000 expected). Meanwhile, investors are eyeing closely the(an addition of 872,000 Nonfarm Payrolls, a drop in Jobless Rate to 8.2% expected).Automobiles & Components (+2.18%), Retailing (+1.75%) and Media (+1.64%) sectors performed the best. Nordstrom (JWN +5.70%), Under Armour (UAA +5.61%), Coty (COTY +5.56%) and Netflix (NFLX +5.50%) were top gainers. Energy and related stocks, such as Halliburton (HAL -8.09%), Valero Energy (VLO -7.44%) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC -5.73%), lost big along with slumping oil prices.Approximately 61% (59% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 49% (37% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Official data showed that Personal Income slipped 2.7% on month in August (-2.5% expected). The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index unexpectedly declined to 53.2 in September (53.5 expected).European stocks closed mixed. Therose 0.20%, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.43% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.23%, while Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.23%,In Japan, thehalted all stock trading for an entire day Thursday citing a technical glitch. Normal trading is expected to resume on Friday.The benchmarkwas little changed at 0.679%.rebounded $20 to $1,906 an ounce.Crude oil encountered a sell-off for the second time this week.(November) plunged 3.7% to $48.72 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar still lacked upward momentum. Theeased further to 93.72, extending its losing streak to a fourth session.rose 0.24% to 1.1728. The Markit Germany Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September posted at 56.4 (lower than 56.6 expected), and the Markit France Manufacturing PMI at 51.2 (higher than 50.9 expected).declined 0.21% to 1.2892, halting a three-day rally. The Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI for September was reported at 54.1 (lower than 54.3 expected).edged up to 105.52. Theposted -27 for the third quarter (-24 expected) and the Outlook Index was -17 (-16 expected).gained 0.31% to 0.7184, posting a four-day winning streak.