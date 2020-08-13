Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Hold at Highs

On Thursday, U.S. stocks held up at recent highs. Thedeclined 80 points (-0.29%) to 27896, theeased 6 points (-0.20%) to 3373, while theedged up 20 points (+0.19%) to 11178.S&P 500 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMedia (+0.54%), Consumer Durables & Apparel (+0.5%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+0.36%) sectors traded higher, while Energy (-1.99%), Automobiles & Components (-1.32%) and Banks (-1.25%) sectors were under pressure.Harley-Davidson (HOG +3.79%), Keysight Technologies (KEYS +3.65%) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG +2.93%) were top gainers, while Cisco Systems (CSCO -11.19%), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE -5.23%) and Micron Technology (MU -4.83%) were top losers

U.S. official data showed that Jobless Claims declined to 963,000 in the week ended August 8, the first time the reading came below one million since the coronavirus pandemic began.





Due later today are reports on Retail Sales (+2% on month in July expected), Industrial Production (+3% on month in July expected), and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (August preliminary reading at 71.9 expected).European stocks end in the red. Thedropped 0.63%, Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.50%, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.61%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.50%.U.S. government bond prices sank further, as theadvanced to 0.716% from 0.669% Wednesday.rebounded for a second day gaining $37.00 (+1.97%) to $1,953 an ounce.price jumped 7.86% to $27.51 an ounce.Oil prices settled lower after theto 91.1 million barrels per day, reflecting a fall of 8.1 million barrels per day as compared to 2019.(September) lost 1.0% to $42.24 a barrel.On the forex front, theslipped 0.1% on day to 93.24, down for a second straight session.advanced 0.3% to 1.1818. Later today, the eurozone's second quarter GDP data will be reported (-15.0% on year expected).rebounded 0.3% to 1.3070. U.K. chief negotiator David Frost said a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union is possible as soon as next month.gained 0.1% to 106.97.fell 0.2% to 1.3221, posting a four-day decline. Canada's manufacturing sales for June will be released later in the day (+16.4% on month expected).Meanwhile,lost 0.2% to 0.7151. Official data showed that the Australian economy added 114,700 jobs in July (+30,000 jobs expected), while jobless rate rose to 7.5% (7.8% expected) from 7.4% in June.